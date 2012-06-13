Oklahoma City SEO Company Genesis Net Development Helps Local Businesses Attract More Customers

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- In 2012, more than three quarters of the population in the United States will use the Internet to get driving directions, conduct research for school or work, connect with friends, family members or business associates, listen to music, view videos and much more.



Additionally, an overwhelming number of them will use the Internet to search for products and services. According to the U.S. Digital Media Usage report conducted by eMarketer, 88.1 percent of U.S. Internet users ages 14 and older will browse the web for products in 2012 and 83.9 percent will make at least one purchase online.



With figures like these it is impossible to deny the importance for business to have a strong Internet presence. But knowing how to attract the optimum amount of online customers can be a difficult task.



Known for bringing large amounts of new business to companies in and around the Oklahoma City area, Genesis Net Development is Oklahoma’s web marketing and SEO specialty firm. Founded by Internet marketing expert Casey Case, the company offers a wide range of services, including pay-per-click (PPC) management, web design, content writing, social media management and site engine optimization (SEO).



Aside from having a well-designed website, it is important for companies to position themselves in a way that allows online customers to find them quickly. With the proper SEO techniques, a company’s website can easily go from page 10 of the Google search engine results to page 1, hugely increasing their chances of attracting their potential customers and beating out the competition.



PPC advertising is another powerful way to target customers looking for specific products or services. Genesis Net Development allows clients to try out PPC advertising for free, minus their fees, by offering $100 in Google AdWords.



The Oklahoma Web Marketing company also helps businesses engage and maintain relationships with their customers with social media management. The company provides assistance with Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, Tumblr, Google+ and more.



While the Genesis Net Development serves companies across the globe, they specialize in Oklahoma City SEO and web marketing for niche websites.



According to company founder Casey Case, “I have clients all over the world, but I love working with local clients. I live here in OKC and want to do anything I can to help local business owners do better in the search results and get more traffic, customers and revenue.”



Case values local clients so much he even offers discounts and other exclusive customer services and packages to Oklahoma-based customers.



For more information, visit http://GenesisNetDevelopment.com



About Genesis Net Development

Genesis Net Development is Oklahoma's web marketing and SEO specialty firm, known for bringing significant amounts of new business to companies in and around the Oklahoma City area. The company aims to provide clients with the utmost in customer service and successful online marketing campaigns.