Oklahoma Injury Law Attorney Joe Carson Applauds Recent OSHA/MCEPS Safety Stand-Down

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Oklahoma Injury Law Attorney Joe Carson has joined with other Oklahoma lawyers in support of the recent Safety Stand-Down at Oklahoma Oil and Gas Fields sponsored by OSHA and the Mid-Continent Exploration & Production Safety (MCEPS) Network. The Injury Lawyer in Oklahoma is a partner at the Homsey Law Center in Oklahoma City, and in addition to handling a number of oilfield injury cases, centers his practice on construction accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, workers compensation and several other specific areas of the law.



In response to the high number of recent workplace accidents at Oklahoma oil and gas fields, OSHA’s Oklahoma City area office recently partnered with the Mid-Continent Exploration & Production Safety (MCEPS) Network to sponsor a Safety Stand-Down at oil and gas exploration sites in Oklahoma. The Safety Stand-Down, which ran from June 22 to July 20, 2012 encouraged employers to voluntarily stop work to carry out site inspections and safety-and-health training for employees.



Oklahoma Injury Lawyer Joe Carson joined with his partners at the Homsey Law Center and other Oklahoma lawyers in voicing their support for the Stand-Down. “Having handled numerous workplace accident, wrongful death and worker’s compensation cases in Oklahoma, I see the results of less-than-stringent workplace safety standards and training,” said Carson. “Consequently, I stand in support of such efforts along with all of the lawyers at Homsey Law Center.”



Born and raised in the Metro area, Carson maintains his practice as a partner at the Homsey Law Center in Oklahoma City. In addition to oilfield injuries, his practice is devoted to helping his clients in matters of wrongful death, personal injury, product liability, automobile collisions and insurance disputes. Carson also has extensive experience in many types of premise liability cases, medical malpractice and several other injury law areas.



Carson’s experience in all facets of injury law has helped hundreds of Oklahoma citizens and workers get the fair treatment and compensation they need to take care of hospital bills and other expenses resulting from negligence by another party. “While we have extensive trial experience, our ultimate goal is to stand up for our clients and fight for their rights to a satisfactory outcome,” said Carson. “This is exactly why we applaud the efforts of organizations like OSHA and MCEPS.” For a free consultation, case review or more information, please visit http://www.injurylawoklahoma.com/



About Joe Carson Injury Lawyer

Oklahoma Injury Law Attorney Joe Carson maintains his practice as a partner at the Homsey Law Center in Oklahoma City. His practice is devoted to helping his clients in matters of wrongful death, personal injury, product liability, automobile collisions and insurance disputes. Recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star, Carson was recently honored with becoming AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.



Joe Carson Injury Lawyer

4816 Classen Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK 73118