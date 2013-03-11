Oklahoma Injury Lawyer Joe Carson Launches Major Product Safety Campaign

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Oklahoma Personal Injury Lawyer Joe Carson has just announced the start of a major product safety campaign to help consumers protect themselves and their children from unsafe products. Joe Carson is a personal injury lawyer in Oklahoma and a consumer advocate whose mission is to work hard for his clients and to protect families and children from harmful products.



As a father and husband as well as a personal injury lawyer in Oklahoma, Joe Carson is passionate about ensuring that manufacturers live up to their responsibilities when it comes to safe products for consumers. As part of his mission to help protect and inform the public, the attorney and consumer advocate has just launched a major product safety campaign to help consumers protect themselves and their children from unsafe products.



“Consumers have the right to expect safe products and proper warning labels from every manufacturer,” said Carson. “As an injury lawyer and consumer advocate, I see it as my responsibility to help keep the public informed about product safety and their rights when a manufacturer fails to produce safe products, or keep food and medicine free from contaminants. Not only should the injured receive the compensation that they deserve, but the manufacturer must be held liable for their negligence, which is why I have begun this educational outreach campaign.”



From over-the-counter medications, children’s toys and baby items, to food, furniture, cars, and beyond, manufacturers have an obligation to consumers to produce products that are safe to use. When this obligation is not met, consumers are put at risk for injury, illness, or in the worst case, death.



Along with his partners at the Homsey Law Center, Oklahoma Injury Lawyer Joe Carson knows the laws on manufacturing and has the experience needed to help his clients win their case. Backed by his expert investigative team, Carson has represented many consumers in the fight to receive the compensation legally due to them for covering medical expenses, lost wages, and more.



In addition to his role as a consumer advocate and personal injury lawyer handling product liability cases, Carson’s practice is devoted to helping his clients in matters of wrongful death, personal injury, automobile collisions and insurance disputes. Carson also has extensive experience in many types of premise liability cases, medical malpractice and several other injury law areas.



Carson’s experience in all facets of injury law has helped hundreds of Oklahoma citizens and workers get the fair treatment and compensation they need to take care of hospital bills and other expenses resulting from negligence by another party. “We not only want to bring to bear our extensive trial experience in support of our clients, but to also keep every Oklahoma citizen informed of their rights when it comes to manufacturer negligence,” said Carson. For more information, please visit http://www.okproductsafety.com



