Oklahoma Injury Lawyer Joe Carson Offers Consultation to Those Harmed by Tulsa Dentist

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- When Oklahoma injury lawyer, Joe Carson, heard the news of the Tulsa dentist who put 7,000 patients at risk for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C he was outraged, as many were. But unlike many, he is actually in a position to help the people affected by Dr. W. Scott Harrington’s acts of negligence. Carson is devoted to helping people in matters of like this of personal injury or wrongful death.



As hundreds of Harrington’s former patients continue to go through the frustrating and frightening process of being tested for the infectious diseases, dozens have tested positive for hepatitis C and at least one has tested positive for HIV. It is believed they were exposed to the diseases when Harrington and his staff used rusted and unsanitary equipment on them during dental procedures in his office. An investigation of Harrington’s offices found several health code violations, and former employees of the doctor claim they knew that some patients were already infected before he voluntarily stopped practicing in March.



Attorney Carson’s practice, detailed at http://www.injurylawoklahoma.com, is focused on cases of wrongful death, personal injury, product liability, automobile collisions and insurance disputes. He works hard for people like the patients of Tulsa dentist Harrington, who were injured through no fault of their own. He battles insurance companies, large corporations and negligent doctors and businesses to ensure his clients are compensated generously when they’ve been harmed.



The testimonials on Carson’s website speak volumes not only about his success as an attorney, but his integrity as a man. “Once I hired Joe Carson, he took all the worry and burden off of my shoulders and dealt with the insurance company and their attorneys. My case was tried before a jury and Joe Carson got a verdict in my favor,” wrote one client. Another wrote, “Joe Carson was always there to answer my questions and he handled my case with honesty, integrity and fairness.”



About Joe Carson

A native Oklahoman, Joe Carson is a partner at the Homsey Law Center in Oklahoma City. His service is devoted to helping his clients in matters of wrongful death, personal injury, product liability, automobile collisions and insurance disputes. Carson is a member of the Canadian and Oklahoma County Bar Associations. He was recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star and earned an AV® rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, which signifies that a lawyer’s peers rank him at the highest level of professional excellence. For more information, visit: www.injurylawoklahoma.com



