Full Corporate Line-up Announced for the 2012 Oklahoma Investor Conference

Enid, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- OK Invest announced today the full corporate line-up of presenters for this year’s Oklahoma Investor Conference. Joining previously announced Devon Energy (Ticker: DVN), Continental Resources (Ticker: CLR), and Sonic Drive-In (Ticker: SONC), will be a who’s-who of leading Oklahoma companies.



This year’s event will be held September 19-20 at the Cox Business Center in downtown Oklahoma City, and is significantly expanded from last year’s event. The conference has two days of presentations and discussions. Day 1 is focused exclusively on the energy sector, consisting of corporate overviews and panel discussions regarding the state’s energy industry. Day 2 features various Oklahoma-headquartered companies providing corporate presentations. Day 2 also hosts state leaders and financial experts who will discuss investment philosophies and perspectives on the economy.



Joining Devon Energy & Continental Resources on Day 1 are SandRidge Energy (Ticker: SD), Unit Corporation (Ticker: UNT), Helmerich & Payne (Ticker: HP), GMX Resources (Ticker: GMXR), Osage Exploration (Ticker: OEDV), and Panhandle Oil & Gas (Ticker: PHX). In addition to Sonic Drive-In, AAON Inc. (Ticker: AAON) and BancFirst Corp (Ticker: BANF) will present on Day 2.



Tickets for the event are now for sale on the organization’s website at http://www.okinvest.org. Single day tickets are $150 each. Both days can be purchased for $250.



Michael Morford, the Foundation’s Executive Director, is excited about this year’s line-up. “While we are still a young organization, I cannot believe the growth we have witnessed in just one year.” He adds, “Not only has the support from the state’s leading corporations been tremendous; but also, the level of interest state-wide in terms of sponsorship & support is beyond any expectation.”



About OK Invest.

OK Invest is a subsidiary of the Financial Fluency Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit. OK Invest was born from the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, whose mission is to promote financial literacy and economic development in Oklahoma. By increasing Main Street’s access to Wall Street, OK Invest seeks to make the language of finance and investing less confusing and build individual’s confidence about their money.



If you would like more information about the Oklahoma Investor Conference or OK Invest, please contact Michael Morford at mmorford@okinvest.org or Drake Scifers at Fraternity Advertising at (405) 323-2720 or drake@fraternityadv.com.