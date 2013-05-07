Oklahoma Law Firm Specializes in Military Law

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- While jobs are scarce and the economy continues to decline, more men and women continue to enlist in the military. More than 1.2 million actively serve in the military today, protecting the freedoms of the United States and it’s citizens. Oklahoma is the second-highest state for recruiting personnel per capita – about 8 recruits per 10,000 people.



Now, Foshee & Yaffe is honored to expand its services to State of Oklahoma – and especially our states heroes – with lawyers specializing in military law.



REAL MILITARY EXPERIENCE



No matter what branch a person has served, it’s important to have attorneys who fully understand your experience. At Foshee & Yaffe, our military attorneys have been there. We can understand what you are going through better than an attorney who has never served.



We know that military cases, even civilian law related to members of the service, are different. We can handle them all - from criminal cases to divorce proceedings, we are ready to make sure you get the well-informed representation you deserve.



SENIOR COUNCIL



We’re proud to have Christopher L. Kannady as a part of the Foshee & Yaffe team. Mr. Kannady is Senior Counsel for The Federal Group in Washington, D.C., and is a lawyer associated with the Foshee & Yaffe Law Firm.



Mr. Kannady had an extensive military career as a respected litigator in complex cases. He is known as a subject matter expert in complicated and sensitive military courts. Mr. Kannady currently maintains a Top Secret and SCI security clearance. He currently serves as a Staff Judge Advocate in the Air National Guard.



AREAS OF PRACTICE



Our areas of practice with military law include, but are not limited to



- Adultery/Fraternization

- Assault & Battery

- Command/Criminal Investigations

- General Court-Martial

- Special Court-Martial

- Summary Court-Martial

- NJP

- Article 15

- Captain's Mast

- Board of Corrections (BCNR, ABCMR, AFBCMR, CGBMCR)

- PEB

- MEB

- Article 138 Complaints



WHERE WE’VE SERVED



Our team can handle military law in the State of Oklahoma and other areas around the region. We can handle federal cases.



We’ve handled cases at Tinker Air Force Base, Fort Sill, Fort Bliss, Fort Hood, Fort Sam Houston, Sheppard Air Force Base, Red River Army Depot, Dyess Air Force Base, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Laughlin Air Force Base, Lackland Air Force Base, Randolph Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Corpus Cristi, Altus Air Force Base, Vance Air Force Base, Fort Riley and others.



About Foshee & Yaffe

Since 1977, Foshee & Yaffe has served the citizens across the State of Oklahoma. Whether you have suffered injury at work, because of the products or actions of another, or whether you may need legal representation in an employment, family law, or in an insurance, business or commercial matter, Foshee & Yaffe is here to help. Foshee & Yaffe extends a free initial consultation, and we can schedule time to meet with you after business hours or at a location convenient for you when necessary.



Foshee & Yaffe

Attorneys at Law

12231 S. May Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73170

http://www.fosheeyaffe.com



News Media Contact:

Phone – (405) 378-3033

Toll Free – (888) 873-9238