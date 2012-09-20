Oklahoma Manufacturers Participating in the U.S. Manufacturing Movement

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The manufacturing community in Oklahoma could certainly use a boost of confidence after years of lost jobs and companies closing doors across the state. Today, MFGpartners.net, the pioneer of the US Manufacturing Movement (USMM) and the Web's leading marketplace of plastic and metal parts manufacturers (http://www.mfgpartners.net/metal-parts-manufacturer) launched its latest campaign to help businesses throughout the Sooner State buy and sell made-to-order parts and components utilizing its dominant presence on the Web and stellar reputation for high-quality custom machined, molded and fabricated products.



Oklahoma is home to a number of world class manufacturers said MFGpartners.net spokesman Gregorio Hodges. According to Mr. Hodges, the American Machine Shops Network provides access to more quality-approved US-based machine shops, metal fabricators (http://www.mfgpartners.net/metal-fabricators) and plastic injection molding companies than any other marketplace online today offering full-service custom manufacturing solutions for businesses throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Lawton, Edmond, Enid, Stillwater, Broken Arrow, Moore, Midwest City and other areas throughout the state known by locals as Boomer's Paradise as well as nationwide and across the globe.



“Everyday hundreds of companies visit MFGpartners.net to source, explore, compare and contact specialty manufacturers all over the country capable of meeting their needs for services such as CNC milling, CNC turning, screw machining, EDM machining, metal finishing, heat treating, passivating, powder coating, anodizing, deburring, rapid prototyping, micro sand & glass bead blasting, straightening, equipment repair and other services,” said Hodges, He continued, “The suppliers on AMSN work with all kinds of materials, including stainless, carbon steel, aluminum, Invar®, Kovar®, Inconel® Monel® Rodar® as well as copper, brass, nickel and other metals and plastic materials.”



Companies in need of mold making, fabricated products, machined parts and other custom-made solutions can submit an RFQ to AMSN approved vendors at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



