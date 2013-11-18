Lawton, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- “I am so honored to be featured amongst so many incredibly talented woman that I admire. This is really the culmination of a life long dream” says Perry



CBS radio has also accepted 3 tunes from the album that will be in rotation “To Forget”, “Beautiful Loneliness”, and “It Was Real”.



“I never really expected my first solo CD to do so well. The 7 tunes are literally the last 7 tunes I have written over a period of 3 months. It was on my bucket list and I just felt that now was the time. Writing is such an integral part of who I am. I’ve been writing songs…well I guess before I could even write…always making up a tune.”



The CD was produced and arranged by Matthew Gaskins and recorded at Cherry Sound Studios, Denver and Pleasantry Lane Studios, Dallas. There are some heavy hitters on the CD including strings from Colorado Symphony Orchestra musicians, as well as Milo Deering (from Leann Rimes band and many other big names) on dobro, pedal steel, and mandolin.



Perry is not only a singer/songwriter, she is passionate about helping other artists move forward with their own music. It was this passion that lead her to found the BPMusic Network, an organization of musicians for musicians.



“I am using this platform to teach musicians how to co-market and fan share. Collectively musicians are such a powerful force, yet many don’t understand that. The mission of the organization is to “pay-it-forward” to other talented artists. Great things are happening in the Network and there are big announcements to come” says Perry



Perry will be soon be appearing on Oklahoma Live, a news an entertainment television show out of Oklahoma City (date to be announced).



“I am getting a flood of offers from independent music labels and requests from radio stations for airplay. There is a great deal of fan activity outside the US as well, in the UK, Canada and the Netherlands. This is truly unexpected. I am so grateful and truly honored.”



ABOUT BEVERLY PERRY

Beverly Perry is a singer/songwriter from Lawton Oklahoma. Perry is the founder of the BPMusic Network with the goal of helping talented musicians by modeling co-promotion as opposed to competition.



Contact: beverly@beverlyperry.com

www.beverlyperry.com

www.facebook.com/beverlyperrymusic

www.reverbnation.com/beverlyperry

www.twitter.com/bevperrymusic

www.facebook.com/bpmusicnetwork