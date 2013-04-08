OklaLegal.com Pledge Not to Charge Clients Until the Personal Injury Case Is Won

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Serious injuries are never fun to deal with. Victims have to deal with expensive medical fees and long recovery times. On top of all that, victims also have to consider the legal consequences of their injury and decide whether or not they want to file a lawsuit against the party that injured them.



One Oklahoma City law firm wants to take all of the stress out of the personal injury lawsuit process. That law firm is Johnson & Biscone, a team of Oklahoma personal injury attorneys who specialize in a number of different types of personal injury cases. Johnson & Biscone can be found online at OklaLegal.com, where visitors will find all the information they need when preparing to file a personal injury claim.



As the OklaLegal.com website explains, John & Biscone specializes in all of the following areas of focus:



- Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents

- Auto fraud

- Wrongful death

- Insurance bad faith claims

- Social security disability

- Workers’ compensation

- Back and neck injuries

- Medical malpractice

- Birth injury attorney

- Pharmaceutical litigation

- Toyota recall cases

- Granuflo medication recall



A spokesperson for the law firm explains, the ultimate goal of the firm is to give clients the compensation they deserve:



“Whether the client has been injured or has lost a loved one in an accident, our goal is to secure the maximum amount of compensation for each and every one of our clients. We don’t consider our work to be done until the client has been awarded compensation in a court of law. And for that reason, we refuse to charge any fees until the client wins compensation.”



In other words, Johnson & Biscone does not get paid unless the client gets paid. This payment could come in the form of car accident injury settlements or through any other type of settlement. This system essentially gives clients a risk-free personal injury lawsuit. There is no risk of losing the case and taking on tens of thousands of unnecessary legal fees. Instead, Johnson & Biscone aim to simplify the personal injury claims process and give clients the compensation they need for themselves or for the loss of a family member.



Along with taking on personal injury cases, Johnson & Biscone also specializes in auto fraud, including car dealer fraud. Auto fraud covers all issues involving unscrupulous car dealerships taking advantage of unsuspecting clients, including hidden fees, unnecessarily extended warranties, over-financing, and misrepresentation of vehicles.



