Oklahoma City Schools Need Severe Weather Shelter and the Fundraiser Is Already Under Way

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- On May 20, Oklahoma City and the suburb of Moore were hit by a monster tornado that claimed the lives of 24 people including nine children, also injuring around 120 people.



The two-mile wide tornado directly hit in its path the Briarwood and Plaza Towers Elementary schools. Plaza Towers Elementary School was hit the hardest as 7 children were killed.



It was discovered that these schools did not have a Severe Weather Shelter making them vulnerable to tornadoes.



This Severe Weather Shelter is either a structure above or below the ground that can withstand a massive tornado and protect the inhabitants from it.



Volunteers are seeking financial help from individuals for these schools to rehabilitate and include a Severe Weather Shelter inside. They did not want to go through the Government’s “red tape” to start the construction.



The time needed to process everything could save lives. It’s never known when another tornado will hit the area. It is always better to be proactive than reactive. Prevention is better than cure.



In a 30-day period, the group targets to raise $170,000, the funds needed to build one safe room. In line with this, they also plan to hold a seminar educating people about these life threatening events.



Lilly Services joins Oklahoma State Representatives Jon Echols and Mark McBride in this fund raising event geared for the betterment of Oklahoma City schools. The crowdfunding campaign is being held here on FundingGenie.com



All the funds that will be collected will be used to construct a severe weather shelter in all existing schools in Oklahoma. Funds will be managed by a newly organized non-profit group Shelter Oklahoma Schools.



Help keep children safe with your kind donations. Just follow @fundinggenie and CFunders on Twitter and like FundingGenie and CrowdFunders Promotion on Facebook to learn more about this.



You can contact Lilly Services at (888) 450-3819 or visit their page at info@lillyservices.com.



Every cent can prevent these casualties.



