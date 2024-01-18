Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Okta, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) concerning whether a series of statements by Okta, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Okta, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $835.42 million for the 12 month period that ended on January 31, 2021, to over $1.3 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those time period increased from $266.68 million to $848.41 million.



On October 20, 2023, Okta's Chief Security Officer David Bradbury disclosed in a blog post that "Okta Security has identified adversarial activity that leveraged access to a stolen credential to access Okta's support case management system." Bradbury stated that "[t]he threat actor was able to view files uploaded by certain Okta customers as part of recent support cases" and that "[a]ll customers who were impacted by this have been notified."



