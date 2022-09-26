Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Okta, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: OKTA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Okta, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: OKTA stocks, concerns whether certain Okta officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls, that as a result, Okta's systems were vulnerable to data breaches, that Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers, that Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta's business, financial condition, and reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



