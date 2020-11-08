Ola EC: The Top Luxurious Condo Developer at Anchorvale Crescent

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- The best perk is that most of the condos come under a budget price; you can find a condo with a price value even lower than a small 1 or 2 bedroom apartment. Buying a condo can be a great option, whether you're just starting a family or escaping empty nest syndrome. You have less outside maintenance work to do. You don't have to cut grass, garden flowers and plants, or shovel the sidewalk and driveway. If you are busy or don't like to do maintenance work, then their condo is the best choice.



OLA EC is a new launch Executive Condominium located at Anchorvale Crescent, Sengkang, Singapore. Jointly developed by renowned builder and developer Evia Real Estate &Gamuda Land, OLA is a Spanish-Themed Residence, with inspiration from Real Madrid Foundation Football School and Eva Armisen. The development is situated near to Cheng Lim LRT Station and Sengkang MRT Station.



OLA Executive Condominium comprises of 548 luxurious residential units, which are spread over 9 blocks of 16-Storey. With a large land size of 184,465 sqft, there are full condominium facilities at OLA Development, including Tennis Court, Gymnasium, 50m Lap Pool, Spa Forest, and various Dining Pavilion and Lush Landscaping. The Architectural Design of OLA EC brings out the natural strengths of its excellent location.There is a good variety of floorplan layout at OLA EC for selection. Families of all sizes can choose from 2 Bedroom Units (775 sqft) to large 5 Bedroom Units (1,722 sqft). With pool facing units and unblocked facing units to add to the choices, there is an ideal home for every one.



OLA EC Development is located just outside Cheng Lim LRT Station, and within a few minutes walk to Sengkang MRT and CompassOne Shopping Mall. Islandwide connectivity is quick and easy with the North-East MRT Line (with interchange with other MRT Lines), and also by expressway TPE and KPE.With CompassOne Mall, NEX Mall, and Punggol Waterway Malls all within reach, there is a plethora of Food, Retail, and Entertainment options. At the shophouses and cafes at Jalan Kayu and Kovan, there are unique food and coffee choices for the discerning taste buds.



OLA EC is attractively priced to be competitive. Developers Evia Real Estate &Gamuda Land have a vision to provide affordable homes with top quality fittings and finishing. Together with the unique Spanish Theme, purchasers can expect top quality homes for long term family stay. With new infrastructure improvements in Sengkang Central in recent years, including the CompassOne Mall refurbishment, opening of Sengkang General Hospital, and additional expressway entrances and exits, residents at OLA EC will experience the benefits of these government initiatives. OLA Executive Condo is definitely the residence of choice for EC purchasers, with strong future prospects for capital appreciation and rental demand.



For more information, please visit: https://ola-ec.sg/



