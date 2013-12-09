Olaniyi Gbolahan Looks to Raise $85,000 via Indiegogo to Help Empower Africa's Youth Through Vocational Skills

Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Olaniyi John Gbolahan is an architect and an interior designer, a non-financial member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) and the President of the African Association of Interior Designers (AAID www.aaidesign.org), He has a strong passion for empowering others particularly young people and used every resource he can to create platforms to help empower youths and reduce poverty in Africa.



That passion led Olaniyi to found a vocational skill school in 2008 to teach Interior decoration and design, and today they have grown further through a sister school to include make up artistry, bead making and wire works, photography etc. courses. Through partnerships, they have been able to have small training centers in more than 5 locations across Nigeria and they have started working towards opening new training centers in Ghana and Sierra Leone and the Gambia etc.



The schools and offices run by Olaniyi and his team are powered by a petrol power generating set. They have been using the generator for about 5 hours a day till now, and they are likely do so till the close of day. The high cost of running the school means that they cannot subsidize the fees to a cost everybody can afford.



Increased funding will ensure they can publicize more, get bigger spaces with adequate infrastructure and training equipment. Adequate funding will help them have a much needed workshop and afford to employ more professionals, create more training centers to cater for more students, and have sustainable growth which will ensure they can continue to create more employers of labor and consequently more jobs.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 19, 2013 - January 13, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1925NuP