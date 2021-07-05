Olansi Air Purifiers Promising Cleaner and Fresher Indoor Air Quality

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd. are the reputed manufacturers of air purifiers and humidifiers which have made their way into thousands of homes in the country. These devices provide cleaner air indoors by removing harmful airborne pollutants and particles such as pollen, dust, bacteria, etc. The air purifiers allow people to breathe clean and healthy air night and day; all of which are manufactured in a state-of-the-art air purifier factory. They have introduced a range of purifiers starting with Smart Air Purifiers which are super easy to use and can be operated through the home wifi. They come with different purification wind speed settings and three stage filtration system that activity purify the air through prefilters.



The PM1.0 Air Purifiers offer the best protection against fine dust which are the major causes of asthma and breathing problems. The PM2.5 Olansi Air Purifiers with USB are perfect for home office use and travel. Also known as personal air ionizers, these small air cleaners are perfect for smokers. The Car Air Purifiers are backed by powerful and fast acting 3-in-1 high efficiency HEPA filters. Desktop Olansi Air Purifiers are designed for smaller spaces such as a study or personal office cubicle. With multiple speed settings, these small devices do a great job of purifying air in a jiffy. And then there humidifiers, negative ion air purifiers, small air purifiers, TVOC air purifiers, HEPA air purifiers, home air purifiers and UVC air purifiers which are manufactured in a well-equipped air purifier factory maintaining the highest quality standards.



To know more visit https://www.olansichina.com/air-purifier-factory.html



About https://www.olansichina.com/air-purifiers.html

Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is involved in full scale R&D, production, sales and service of premier home appliances, hydrogen water machines, water purifiers and air purifiers. Olansi has won many titles as a high-tech enterprise and also an award as top 10 professional brands of China Environmental Electrical Appliances (Air Purifiers) in 2017.



Media Contact



Daniel Yuan – Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Address: Guangzhou, China

Phone: 0086-15915736889

Email: Daniel@olansgz.com

Website: https://www.olansichina.com/