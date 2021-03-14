Olansi Unveils Dynamic Range of Superior Quality Products

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2021 -- Olansi, a professional UV and negative ion air purifier manufacturer of repute, has made a huge impact with its range of Olansi Air Purifiers that spell quality for customers.



Since its inception in 2009, the GuangZhou, China based company has been making its mark with range of products including home air purifier, hepa air purifier, negative ion air purifier, ionizer air purifier, pm2.5 air purifier, room air purifier, smart air purifier etc.



Its Car Air Purifier has made travel safer and more comfortable for customers as they get rid of formaldehyde from their vehicles. In fact, exceptional results are something customers have come to expect from all ranges of air purifiers manufactured by the company.



The secret to these superior quality products lies in the consistent efforts by Olansi to raise the game. It has a team of 30 engineers in the R & D to bring latest advancements in technology to offer safe and top quality products to customers.



With 20 member strong QA and QC team and 11 laboratories of evaluation centre, it ensures that every product that is sent out of the production unit meets expectations of its customers. These are just some of the reasons why Olansi has become the vendor for 10 of the top 20 MLM companies.



Flawless engineering, innovative designs, sleek styles, and being user-friendly are just some of the hallmarks of air purifiers produced by Olansi. And those traits are reflected in the dynamic range of products that are also reasonably priced.



About Olansi

Established in 2009, Olansi, a GuangZhou based company is a renowned professional air purifier, OEM manufacturer, which has built its reputation on the back of its superior quality products.



