Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) concerning whether a series of statements by Olaplex Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Santa Barbara, CA based Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $282.25 million in 2020 to $598.36 million in 2021, and that its Net Income rose from $39.27 million in 2020 to $220.78 million in 2021.



In September 2021, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 73.7 million shares priced at $21.00 per share. S



On October 18, 2022, the company lowered its fiscal 2022 guidance.



Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) declined to as low as $3.80 per share on October 24, 2022.



