Olayer, the Pioneers in FFP2 Face Masks in China, Manufacturers and Distributors Worldwide

Dongguan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2020 -- Olayer, the pioneers in FFP2 Face Masks in China are pleased to present their latest range of face masks and other PPE equipment to support the doctors, workers and individuals in general. The usage of PPE was limited to very few sectors such as medical, health care and a certain segment of public servants. Post COVID-19, PPE has become the basic necessity and there was a certain period in the beginning of the year where PPE was falling short of supply even to the health care professionals. Thanks to companies like Olayer who have stepped up with their mass production of FFP2 and FFP3 respirator masks, disposable N95 masks and others.



In April 2020, Olayer invested in the foldable FFP2 FFP3 respirator masks and added five new NR masks to the production line to produce KN 95 face masks and N95 NR masks. It was possible because the company had their own plastic injection mold and molding machines which were used to make a wide range of other equipment as well including no contact thermometers and infrared thermometers. The importance of wearing the masks cannot be undermined especially in these days of rapid transmission of the pandemic. FFP2 or FFP3 masks are the safest bets one could have against COVID1-9 and it is also the easiest way to control the spread or avoid being infected. These are the times where every individual has to act responsible and take responsibility.



Shenzhen Olayer Technology Co., Limited was started in 2004. The company manufactures and supplies prototyping, mold design, plastic injections mold, die casting, metal stamping, face mask products, thermometer products, etc. Customers can also benefit from the OEM/ODM manufacturing services.



