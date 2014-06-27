Old Future Comic Features Corporate Rule

Ramat-Gan, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- A web-based comic where corporations rule the future world - this is the creative imaginings of writer Omri Pitaru. The comic's central character is an ancient mage named Vincent Maddox, who has lived long and seen much. Vincent lives in one of the less desirable districts inside Corp City, which becomes the seat of some interesting drama.



Comic strips, also referred to as sequential art, are a succession of drawings displayed in panels that relate to one another and form a narrative or other story. Online comic strips moved the concept from newspapers, magazines and other print modes to a digital format.



While this online comic is Pitaru's fictional brainchild, he has commissioned an artist to do the illustrations for “Old Future” on an on-going basis. Keeping the artist at work will ensure that the comic continues to run as the story continues to build. Comic strips have always relied heavily upon cartoonists or comics artists, even though they typically accompany text and captions.



Pitaru has already obtained the initial cover design and secured some additional ones for the short term. In order to keep the web comic going, he has launched a campaign to generate more interest and support so that the comic series can continue.



Perks for the campaign include name credit on website, being a named character in the strip, getting a personal session with Pitaru via Skype, co-writing a comic strip with him and more.



Pitaru's dedicated Facebook page for this comic strip can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GreatOldOneSite.



The success of this campaign will help keep the web comic running on a continual basis, ensuring that it can become an enduring series.



- Continuing the web comic series with professional grade illustrations

- Upgrading the website where this web comic is hosted, so that it's more professional and easier to navigate

- Providing all promised perks to reward supporters of the campaign



The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $1000 is currently active and runs through August 4, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/old-future-the-web-comic.



