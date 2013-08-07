Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Long Term Investor Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was announced concerning whether certain Old Line Bancshares officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Old Line Bancshares officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment of the Company’s 2010 Equity Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Old Line Bancshares’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2010 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder by 450,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:OLBK common stock.



Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) reported that its annual Net Income increased from $1.50 million in 2010 to $7.53 million in 2012.



Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) grew from $6.75 per share in October 2011 to as high as $13.329 per share in April 2013.



On August 6, 2013, NASDAQ:OLBK shares closed at $13.13 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com