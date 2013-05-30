Old Man Uses Laptop Present from His Grandson to Create Medicare Supplemental Insurance Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Stephen Pewter’s first brush with technology came when his grandson gave him a laptop computer as a gift for his 74th birthday. A few months later, the retired firefighter with no technical background, built a Medicare supplemental insurance comparison website. His family was floored when they saw it. Not only was the site up and running, but MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net had already attracted tens of thousands of visitors.



Pewter is among the growing numbers of senior citizens who are active online. According to a Pew Research Center study, more than 50 percent of people over 65 use the Internet regularly. Pewter was motivated to create the comparison website after his own personal experience shopping for Medicare supplemental insurance. His hours of research on his new laptop to compare plans and rates turned up only websites that required lots of personal information and delivered spotty results. Uneasy with putting his personal data out on the Internet, Pewter decided to put his technology skills to the test to create a site that would only require visitors to enter their zip code.



“I put the site up in December and got 10,000 visits the first week. By the end of the month, that number was up to 30,000,” Pewter said. “My grandchildren darn near choked when they saw the stats,” he chuckled. Nearly six months later, the site continues to gain popularity.



MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net is not just a rate comparison site. It also includes articles and information to help demystify Medicare and supplemental insurance. Pewter keeps it fresh, adding new content regularly. And, he has added more than 12,000 additional insurance providers to its database.



“Maybe the site has been so successful because seniors trust other seniors. Or maybe it’s because we hit a nerve with the Medicare supplemental insurance,” said Pewter. “No matter, now that it’s there, I’m committed to making sure it continues to be a helpful resource and something my grandkids can be proud of.”



About MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net

MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net is a simple website seniors can use to get Medicare supplemental insurance rates anonymously. Unlike other comparison sites, it only requires visitors to enter their zip codes to get quotes from insurance carriers in their area. And, it’s updated regularly with fresh information to help the Medicare eligible community make educated decisions about their healthcare. For more information, visit: http://www.medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net.