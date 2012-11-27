Old Naples Homes Announces the Release of New Website

Lely Resort, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Old Naples Homes has finally announced that they are releasing their much anticipated website, old-naples-homes.com today. The new site is deemed as the flagship of the company and is part of a myriad of other marketing strategies it has been placed all throughout the year in their effort to further establish the company name. The new website is especially dedicated to individuals who are looking into getting a new property at the community of Old Naples. It is heavily laden with real estate information that is expected to assist potential buyers make their decision.



The website was created with a very streamlined look, getting rid of all the clutter typical of other real estate websites. It is said to be very easy to use and has a clean layout so that it will be easy to immediately see information that readers want to find. The company portends that the new site will become the go-to website for people looking for valuable real estate information. They also promise to keep the site up to date in order to keep up with the ever changing tides of the real estate industry.



Jason Montgomery, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations said, "This is one site that all others should look out for. Consumers and potential buyers no longer have to keep on waiting for a site that can help them with their real estate queries without having to leave their homes. We have taken the industry to another level and have made every real estate detail to the internet. I have gone through the process of securing a home in the past and how I wish that I had a tool such as this to help me when I made the decision, I would have saved a lot of effort and money from all the trips I made."



About Old Naples Homes

Old Naples Homes is one of the premiere real estate experts in the entire Naples area. They have the most high profile clients seeking for real estate property in Old Naples and several other communities in south western Florida.



