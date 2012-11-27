Old Naples Real Estate Finally Launches New Website

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Old Naples Real Estate has finally broken their silence about their new website, http://oldenaplesrealestate.us, today. They announced its launching moments ago, effectively breaking the long anticipation about their new site that has received a lot of publicity even before it finally got confirmed. It is worth remembering that Old Naples Real Estate has announced four weeks ago that they will be soon launching a revolutionary website that will change the face of how real estate information is shared.



The company is confident that they will be getting a huge chunk of online real estate readers and researchers in a matter of weeks after they release the website. This extensive marketing campaign is part of their goal of acquiring a good portion of the market share before the end of 2012. They say that the main asset of the site relies on two parts. First is with the user friendly layout. The site is categorized in various comprehensive parts for easy navigation. The second is in the content itself. Its information was thoroughly researched to ensure maximum relevance and usefulness.



Ian Hastings, the Head of Research Department says, "I know for a fact that our website is the best in the industry. I have made sure that everything in it is exceedingly useful and I promise that it will not remain stagnant. Me and my entire team will continue to update it regularly to ensure that not one piece of data will become obsolete." When asked about how sure he is about the readability and usefulness of the site, his response was, "I myself am a consumer. It really is easy to understand what a potential buyer wants because I have also been there. All throughout the research and development of the site, I always put myself in the shoes of someone looking for a home in Old Naples."



About Old Naples Real Estate

Old Naples Real Estate has been the industry for quite some time. It was established around the same time that Old Naples real estate started to surge upwards. They have plenty of loyal clients from all their years of experience.



Please visit their website at http://oldenaplesrealestate.us.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Hannah Rivers

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Old Naples Real Estate

693 5th Avenue South,

Naples, Florida, 34102



info@oldenaplesrealestate.com