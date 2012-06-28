Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Beautiful Old Naples beachfront property has been reduced over two million dollars. This new construction single family beachfront marvel offers stunning views, ample space and an unprecedented value. It has the unique profile of being on a historic lot, but a nearly brand new property. Located at 60 S 12th Ave Naples, Florida 34102, this property is sure to be off the market soon.



This 5 and a half bath, 4 bedroom and 11400 square foot masterpiece is available for immediate possession for qualified purchasers. Replete with amenities, the property has beachfront access, a four car garage, private pool and spa and a fantastic view of the gulf. With an exercise room and ample property to roam on the family, or single owner, will have no problems keeping active. And the Old Naples neighborhood offers both historic location and modern convenience all in one.



Within moments of one of the Pacific coasts finest beaches, this all-encompassing home is the envy of neighbors and travelers alike. Royal Shell real estate is committed to seeing this lovely home transfer to the lucky new owner.



“I almost bought this property myself. The lot alone is spectacular, when you add this marvelous new construction house; you have a property Royal Shell knew needed to be brought to open market. I want to put you in this home today! ”- Corey Cabral