Old School New Body F4X Workout Review - Look Physically Fit and Younger

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Old School New Body is a guide on how to slow down the aging process with proper exercise and diet. For those who want to remove the years from their looks, taking the time to read it is a worthwhile investment. This ebook is comprised of twelve chapters which are easy to read. It is not only geared towards losing weight or building muscle, Steve and Becky Holman have made OSNB a body transformation program with the purpose of giving men and women a better look.



What makes Old School New Body’s F4X training program different from numerous other body training programs around is the fact that this product’s main purpose is to bring back the past years and make one look younger. So can Old School New Body really do what it says? This answer is best answered by looking at Steve and Becky Holman. They are the living proof of what they preach in this program is indeed very likely to happen. Undoubtedly, both the authors have an excellent body and look younger than their age.



Both the authors are over fifty years of age and they specially designed this product for men and women over thirty five years old. This does not mean that only individuals of the mentioned age can carry out this program, anyone can try this out. Steve Holman is not just some ordinary man. He is the man behind the renowned Iron Man magazine. Thus, Steve Holman knows his stuff and people can surely trust him.



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Discussing some of the salient features of Old School New Body, the first of its parts is called the F4X Lean is made for everyone and is the foundation of this training program. This part is specifically formulated for losing weight and developing a lean physique. The F4X shape part is made for toning and muscle building. The last F4X Build program is the extreme muscle building program which is best for men.



Old School New Body is a unique training protocol created by Steve Holman (the Editor in-Chief of the oldest and most popular fitness magazines: Iron Man Magazine). It’s specifically and uniquely tailored to help people reverse the results of aging since they lose the weight, shape theirs muscle, and regain their health. These strategies for youth-enhancing fitness and fat loss are really hard to find. It contains the workouts, the nutrition plans, and the action steps all into one short, simple to read, easy to understand handbook people could read and put into action in about 2-3 hours.



In Old School New Body, there are some facts related to physical exercises while the rest are going to surprise all the readers for sure. Let’s talk about the surprising steps first. First of these three steps asks all its users to forget consuming a low fat diet and don’t be careful about it at all, The main reason behind saying all that is, the people behind Old School New Body believes that fats help the body regenerate power hormones in the body hence they are supposed to be consumed and not be feared. Second, the program also stresses on drinking as much water as its users can and to be specific they should at least drink 10 ounces of water each day. As it can, alone, bring a positive change to an individual’s face and body and overall appearance in just a matter of weeks. Third, people shouldn't blame others for being overweight or look older than they already are. Instead of blaming, people should stay positive and happy because that can change a lot of things.



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About Old School New Body

The specialty about this book is that it is a product of profound and extensive research by Steve and Becky Holman. Their interaction and experience with the fitness experts, athletes, sportsmen and trainers reflect in the quick results that are achieved by the trainees who have undergone training program of Old School New Body. The best part about the book is that it is most competitively priced at $27. It caters to people from teenage to old age. This is a tremendous boost for those in the upper age group who can completely transform themselves and feel younger and fitter and face the upcoming challenges of old age. The tips on diet are like icing on the cake and complements well with the hard workout designed for the trainees in different phases. So waste no more time and grab this fantastic piece of art and transform within no time.



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