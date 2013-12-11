Old School New Body Pdf F4x Reviews - Does It Really Work? Diet Plan System

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The eBook “Old School New Body” is written by Steve and Becky Holman and it outlines the F4X youth-enhancing body shaping system for both men and women. Readers learn about the three phases involved in making the body become lean, in shape and built.



In only 90 minutes a week of doing the F4X training program outlined in the eBook, readers learn how to get in shape and look younger. Readers become aware of the techniques to use to slow down the aging process and how to get in shape and look good no matter what age the person may be.



In the first phase, readers learn about the lean phase. The book covers all the information required to lose anywhere from 10, 20, 30, 50, 100 pounds or more. This phase will cover nutrition and exercise routines to help increase metabolism and burn fat. Readers will read about the F4X meal plan, so that people wanting to lose weight and build muscle will incorporate these meals into their diet each day.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



The second phase is called F4X Shape and as the name suggests, it instructs users how to get the body into shape. The authors suggest that one should not start this phase until weight loss is witnessed after following the instructions in the first phase. The shaping of the body is carried out by shifting to different nutrition plans and by carrying out workouts that are designed to give shape to the muscles. This is the phase where a person following the program burns a lot of body fat and it is here that muscles should begin to shape up.



In the last phase, people learn how to build up more muscle. This phase is for those who want to put on an additional 25-30 pounds of muscle. Normally some women will skip this phase but having said this, any woman is free to carry out the workout routines in this phase. Given than women do not possess as much testosterone as men do and given that women are expected to use smaller weights then men, it is quite unlikely for a woman following the instructions in this phase to bulk up in the same way that a man does.



What readers learn from this eBook is how to build muscle, lose weight and become lean. One should point out the fact that the instructions are not rigid and in view of this men and women following the program have all the control over how to carry out the program in a way that fits them best. All in all, the eBook has all the needed information to take someone from being overweight and out of shape to being slim and trim.



“Don’t be fooled by how easy the F4X training program seems to be. It will get you to your end goal if you follow the Old School New Body exercises to build muscle and lose fat. Right now if you buy this eBook, you will receive several free gifts for no additional cost,” says James Xuereb, an affiliate of the Old School New Body program.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



Customers who order Old School New Body will get the “Old School New Body” eBook, “F4X Quick Start Workout Guide,” “Ultimate Fat-burning Secrets,” “Ultimate Muscle Building Secrets,” “Ultimate Sex and Anti-aging Secrets,” and “Ultimate Health and Happiness Secrets.” Customers will also receive “The Secrets of the World’s Most Successful People” interviews with Tom Venuto, Kristi Frank, Bill Phillips, Jennifer Nicole Lee and Shawn Phillips. Customers will get all the above for only a one-time payment of $27.00. All purchases receive a 60-day 100% guarantee and because all documents are digital, customers will be able to immediately download the products mentioned here.



Thousands of men and women have read the F4X training program and judging by the Old School New Body user reviews available on the net, it seems that many of those that have followed the instructions to the letter have witnessed a significant amount of success. Of course no one said that losing weight is a walk in the park – the thing is that while only 90 minutes of Old School New Body exercises are required per week, one has to be ready to sweat and huff and puff during those 90 minutes in order to obtain the required results.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.