Old School New Body Review - a New Amplified F4X Training System Worth the Money

Oakland Gardens, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- There are many different fitness programs out there, all with promises that run the gamut of smaller bellies, bigger muscles, more energy, fewer cravings, or even eternal youth. One such program is Old School New Body, a fitness program developed by the husband and wife team of Steve and Becky Holman. But does Old School New Body really work, or is it part of the old school of scams and empty promises?



Click Here to Download Old School New Body Ebook



Product Overview



In general, Old School New Body promises to make people over the age of 35 look and feel 10 years younger than they really are. The program incorporates a good diet with moderate exercise: the diet is not a low fat one, but a high nutrition one; and the exercise is not rigorous or tiring, but focuses on specific problem areas.



The Old School New Body program uses an F4X training system, which comprises four cardio exercise routines which, together, constitute a total of 90 minutes of exercise a week. The diet plan occurs over three phases: weight loss, body sculpting and shaping, and body building.



Click Here to Download Old School New Body Ebook



What’s Included



The Old School New Body package sells for $27 and has a 100% money back guarantee within 60 days. This package includes PDF manuals to maintain a healthy body, how to burn fat, how to build muscle, and anti-aging secrets, health and happiness secrets, and additional audio interviews to increase motivation. These are all available on the official site through the Click Bank marketplace.



Theory



Old School New Body focuses on building muscle mass and using the metabolic and dietary system behind each human body to work for the body's owner, leading to weight loss, larger muscles, and an overall younger look and feel. The Old School New Body chucks the low fat diet that most diet programs espouse, since less fat also deprives the body of the ability to synthesize the hormones that would help make workouts more efficient. Old School New Body uses cardiovascular exercises, which will tone the body as well as burn fat efficiently at around an hour and a half each week. The three-phase diet plan consists of focusing on weight loss; and then shaping and sculpting the body by changing the diet and using new techniques in weight lifting; and finally, building power muscles. The idea is that fad diets often make the body age faster due to the stress involved. What Old School New Body promises to do is to dispel the myths and make the body feel and look younger.



Click Here to Download Old School New Body Ebook



Practical Application



The Old School New Body program has five major steps: first, no low fat diets. Fats are needed for the body to synthesize hormones such as testosterone, which contribute to overall strength. Second, no spinning: spinning might seem like good cardio, but it actually allows stress hormones to build up. Third, stop blaming age, because fitness has nothing to do with age. Fourth, drink a lot of water. Fifth, work out less, because longer workouts actually build up free radicals that can cause the body to age faster. To work out, people will need to do the four specific exercises outlined in the Old School New Body program.



Conclusion



No matter what sex or age, all people go through the process of ageing. To help slow it down or reverse it, people don’t really need to spend hours in the gym because all it takes is just a few simple techniques to move or weight-train their body. People will effectively build muscle, lose excess fat, enhance their youth, and most of all feel young and healthy.



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



Click Here to Download Old School New Body Ebook