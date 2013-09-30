Old School New Body - Review About F4X Training

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The Old School New Body handbook features a fitness plan that is not only designed to help its users lose weight, but also to help slow down the aging process. Unlike most fitness plans in the market to date, the handbook was specifically designed for people who are over the age of 30 and are having a hard time keeping in shape.



Old School New Body is the brainchild of Steve and Becky Holman, a husband and wife duos of fitness buffs that have made it their mission to help people in their older years achieve the physiques they want.



Steve Holman, if you’re familiar with him, is popularly known as the editor-in-chief of the Ironman fitness magazine. He and his wife Becky have worked together to come up with a handbook that caters to the ‘old school’ crowd instead of following in the footsteps of some of the more modern workout programs in the market today. This is the first time I’ve heard of a program for those in the 30+ age bracket, and this is what piqued my interest and encouraged me to write a review for it.



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What’s Inside Old School New Body?



The Old School New Body system is a series of workouts, nutritional guides, and training plans that allow a person of any age get into shape while slowing down the process of aging. As a person gets older, free radicals become quite abundant in the body and can cause damage at the cellular level. As a result, the body becomes weak and prone to many diseases. The Old School New Body system aims to reverse this process by addressing two issues: reducing the number of free radicals in the body through an excellent workout routine and losing weight and toning the body through a number of workouts that last 90 minutes per week.



When a person think about it, 90 minutes a week is not nearly enough to achieve a positive result in a reasonable amount of time, and most experts will tell him that fitness training should at least be done thrice a week in order to gain maximum results. However, The Old School New Body system includes hard training done in short periods, meaning the routines can be extreme yet only last a few minutes at a time.



How Old School New Body Works?



The whole Old School system is focused on the concept of F4X protocol or the Focus4 Exercise Protocol. This concept was designed by the Holman’s to work specifically for the older generation. The F4X Protocol consists of three phases, and those who decide to give it a try have the option to complete all three of these or just finish the first phase if toning the muscles is the only goal in mind.



The first phase, called the F4X Lean, allows readers to learn and utilize the F4X Protocol with certain variations in nutrition and movements. This phase eliminates the need to do lengthy periods of cardio or running several miles a day just to be able to get back into shape. This phase also includes a meal plan so readers have a guide on what to eat and when in order to achieve the best results possible.



There are readers who will find that the first phase is more than enough to keep them healthy and in shape, which is why there is an option to skip the other two phases altogether if the goal is to lose weight and tone the body into a more acceptable physique. However, those who want to push it a bit further can take advantage of the two other phases in the program.



F4X Shape is the second phase in the Old School New Body system. This stage of the F4X Protocol is for those who want to gain muscle and a better frame. Again, slight changes to the Protocol are applied in this phase, but this time it is the nutrition plan and the lifting style which vary. This phase also allows for additional fat burning because it helps a person build muscle. As you know, the more muscles present in the body the higher the fat burning rate so one can eat within reason without worrying about additional weight gain.



The last phase, called the F4X Build, is for people who want to build additional muscles without the bulky frame that usually results from other workout programs. Same as the first two phases, there are certain variations to the F4X Protocol that need to be followed when doing the F4X Build. The difference is that the techniques are more advanced and a bit harder than what users will get accustomed to in the first two phases.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



Advantages and Disadvantages of Old School New Body:



First and foremost, the system offers flexibility to many users, so even those who are in their 40s, 50s, or 60s can perform the routines without worrying about injury. Once the F4X Protocol has been understood and properly learned, it is just a matter of tweaking the basic movements to accomplish the three phases of the program. Aside from this, the handbook is quite affordable so those who want to get back into shape but do not want to spend a ton of money on fancy diets and supplements can do so while on a budget. The time needed to accomplish the routines is also an advantage to users of the program because not everyone can spare hours and hours working out, but everyone surely has 90 minutes to spare in a span of a week.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



Pricing and Recommendation:



The Old School New Body system is priced at $27 and comes in e-book format that is instantly downloadable once payment has been verified. Once payment is made, one will be directed to the member’s area where the e-book can be accessed and downloaded.



Old School New Body is certainly worth a try if you are in the 30+ age bracket and do not have an idea where to start getting back into shape. It is also an excellent choice for those who are already fit in their own right but would want to maintain their physiques. With a 60-day money back guarantee.



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook