Old School New Body Review - Attaining a Younger Looking Body Was Never That Hard

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Old School New Body by Steve and Becky Holman is a unique, almost miraculous system based on science and an efficient, lost training method of a past legendary Hollywood trainer. The benefits are through the roof in terms of physical transformation, anti aging and hormonal balance.



With Old School New Body, people can slow the aging process down and totally reshape the body to the point to where people look a decade younger than they are right now in less than 90 days. This does not involve special creams or some kind of miracle.



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What’s Inside Old School New Body?

Chapter 1 discusses how fat can be turned into tissue. Most people believe that they need to beat their bodies at the gym in order to get and stay in shape. However, according to Steve Holman, the key to getting muscle is to do sets that will not hurt any joints and short rests when doing sets. The chapter also highlights the difference between myofibrils and sarcoplasm which help burn body fat so that people can actually slim down or get leaner.



Chapter 2 actually gives readers their basic workout routine which is working out three times a week by doing squats, incline presses or pushups, bent over rows, and dumbbell upright rows. All of the main muscle groups in the body are targeted with this routine. Pictures are provided and commonly asked questions are answered.



Chapter 3 helps people identify the pains that they might feel in the joints. With that being said, Becky Holman talks about how people can exercise without contributing to joint pain and how to actually do it so that people won’t have to experience it.



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Chapter 4 helps find people to find the motivation to change and the commitment to do so. Learning to think positively will give a person the end results he already has in mind.



Chapter 5 reminds readers that lifting weights is not just for those who want to join weight lifting competitions and such. This chapter discusses that having muscles is one of the keys to burning fat. Interval cardio is defined and discussed in this chapter.



Chapter 6 takes a closer look into the life of Becky Holman. She shares her life story of battling with keeping the weight off and how she got herself to commit to exercise. Her top ten tips such as walking, drinking water often, and even having sex several times a week are in this chapter.



Chapter 7 may be the right chapter for those who feel a little bit pressured about taking the weight off in a faster amount of time. Steve Holman shares a workout that is also done three times a week that has several twists that can help committed individuals get the body that they desire faster. The program is targeted to work the muscles harder, boost hormone growth, and still give time to rest which is still used time that fat can burn.



Chapter 8 shows how dumbbells are an important element in exercising. Pictures and charts are included in this chapter which shares another program. One of the perks of this chapter is learning that having sore muscles after a workout actually does people some good.



Chapter 9 will help people get their facts right regarding food that is being eaten. This is a real eye opener on the effects of the food we choose on our bodies. But that’s not all; this chapter offers advice on how to eat healthier. It tackles food such as carbohydrates and educates readers on insulin in food and how many meals a person should eat.



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Chapter 10 follows up on the chapter above. Protein is very much highlighted in this chapter. Protein should be present in all meals because of its assistance in moving amino acids around. Just because exercising doesn’t mean that people have to stay away from yummy food. Becky Holman and Steve Holman share their daily diet so that people can have an idea of what to go for.

Chapter 11 might be a favorite for those of who drink alcohol. The good and the bad things about alcohol are shared in this chapter as well as its effect to working for a stronger body.



Chapter 12 is the last chapter of this book wherein they share three important supplements that can assist trainees on their road to success. Protein, branched-chain amino acids, and phosphatidylserine are talk about. On a side note, the Old School New Body does not make it a requirement for one to be taking these in order to see results.



Almost 90% of people over the age of 35 lose enough muscle every year to burn off an additional 4 pounds of body fat? That means people not only lose the only thing on their body that creates shape, tone, and strength—they also gain more fat every year, even if their calories stay the same.



"All of this is reversible at any age. There are specific ways to move, eat, and think that tell our brains to STOP this rapid aging process, and even SLOW IT DOWN to the point where you're aging less than a year for every year? That means you can look younger at 40 than you do at 35, or if you're like Becky and Steve, younger at 50+ than we did at 40!," says Steve Holman.



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Old School New Body teaches about how to stop low-fat diets, what exercises are really important to do, and what produces very little results, explaining the truth that age had nothing to do with how healthy a person is, and how to maximize workout time so people can experience more results from less time and get on to other areas of their life. The need to buy low-fat foods will not be required anymore. In fact, readers will learn why eating full-fat and great tasting foods can be healthy and are important to their fat loss. They will gain valuable energy back and be able to expend energy into enjoying their life when they want to enjoy it.



This is not fantasy talk. This does not require a boatload of anti-aging drugs, supplements, or gimmicks. And, this works for anyone, male or female, and works at any age. 35, 45, 55, 65, 75... just name it. The biology is exactly the same.



Old School New Body is a unique training protocol created by Steve Holman (the Editor in-Chief of the oldest and most popular fitness magazines: Iron Man Magazine). It’s specifically and uniquely tailored to help people reverse the results of aging since they lose the weight, shape theirs muscle, and regain their health. These strategies for youth-enhancing fitness and fat loss are really hard to find. It contains the workouts, the nutrition plans, and the action steps all into one short, simple to read, easy to understand handbook people could read and put into action in about 2-3 hours.



- OVER-35 men and women who want to look, feel and move years younger

- Now People Can Slow The Aging Process To A Crawl

- Quickly Sculpt The Body People Always Wanted

- Plus Make It Look As If People Are Aging ‘Backwards’…

- And Do It All In Just 90 Minutes A Week.

- How Can Old School New Body Help People?



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About Old School New Body Program

The Old School New Body Program has the most effective methods that make body become young within only ninety minutes per week. It is easy to use and need no more endless time or new-age workouts. The Old School New Body indeed includes a F4X Method which has three processes to change the look of body.



In the first step, it will give the F4X protocol and F4X lean meal plan to make slight variations in movement style and nutrition. Phase Two: the Old School New Body can help change lifting style and nutrition plan in order to burn fat and increase the muscle, all things will give a F4X shape in the end. Phase Three: it may build the right shape which people want and they will be satisfied with it! Here they are in total control and can stop any time they want.



This really is the secret to the perfect body for older people: they will need to put in a lot of work to start with, although it becomes easier as people get closer to their goals. The Old School New Body program is here to help people and assist them through the entire process.



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