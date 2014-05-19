Old School New Body Review by Health Blog Uncovers - the Age-Defying F4X Fat-Loss System Which Will Give a Younger & Slimmer Body

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Old School New Body is a phenomenal book written by Steve and Becky Holman that focuses on physical training as the most effective way to get the body quickly into desired shape and simultaneously, retain the youthful fitness for people of different ages. This book is based on an old fashioned but more efficient training methodology founded on the principles of hard work for lesser hours. The focus 4 exercise protocol (F4X) is inbuilt in this training methodology to produce quick and visible outcomes. There are three different phases describes in Old School New Body that can relate to people of different ages, body shapes, and fitness level. Based on that, a person can chose the appropriate phase and continue his or her workout to produce the preferred results.



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What’s Inside Old School New Body?



Chapter 1 discusses how fat can be turned into tissue. Most people believe that they need to beat their bodies at the gym in order to get and stay in shape. However, according to Steve Holman, the key to getting muscle is to do sets that will not hurt any joints and short rests when doing sets. The chapter also highlights the difference between myofibrils and sarcoplasm which help burn body fat so that people can actually slim down or get leaner.



Chapter 2 actually gives readers their basic workout routine which is working out three times a week by doing squats, incline presses or pushups, bent over rows, and dumbbell upright rows. All of the main muscle groups in the body are targeted with this routine. Pictures are provided and commonly asked questions are answered.



Chapter 3 helps people identify the pains that they might feel in the joints. With that being said, Becky Holman talks about how people can exercise without contributing to joint pain and how to actually do it so that people won’t have to experience it.



Chapter 4 helps find people to find the motivation to change and the commitment to do so. Learning to think positively will give a person the end results he already has in mind.



Chapter 5 reminds readers that lifting weights is not just for those who want to join weight lifting competitions and such. This chapter discusses that having muscles is one of the keys to burning fat. Interval cardio is defined and discussed in this chapter.



Chapter 6 takes a closer look into the life of Becky Holman. She shares her life story of battling with keeping the weight off and how she got herself to commit to exercise. Her top ten tips such as walking, drinking water often, and even having sex several times a week are in this chapter.



Chapter 7 may be the right chapter for those who feel a little bit pressured about taking the weight off in a faster amount of time. Steve Holman shares a workout that is also done three times a week that has several twists that can help committed individuals get the body that they desire faster. The program is targeted to work the muscles harder, boost hormone growth, and still give time to rest which is still used time that fat can burn.



Chapter 8 shows how dumbbells are an important element in exercising. Pictures and charts are included in this chapter which shares another program. One of the perks of this chapter is learning that having sore muscles after a workout actually does people some good.



Chapter 9 will help people get their facts right regarding food that is being eaten. This is a real eye opener on the effects of the food we choose on our bodies. But that’s not all; this chapter offers advice on how to eat healthier. It tackles food such as carbohydrates and educates readers on insulin in food and how many meals a person should eat.



About http://www.OldSchoolNewBody.com

Old School New Body is an effective anti aging and weight loss program consisting of five simple steps including the revolutionary F4X Training program.