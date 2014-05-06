Old School New Body Review by PRHealth - A Trusted Anti-Aging and Fitness Program for People over 40

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- This F4X youth enhancing body shaping system for men and women screams that a new body can be achieved by only working out 90 minutes per week. Old School New Body is a guide on how to slow down the aging process with proper exercise and diet. For those who want to remove the years from their looks, taking the time to read it is a worthwhile investment. This ebook is comprised of twelve chapters which are easy to read. It is not only geared towards losing weight or building muscle, Steve and Becky Holman have made OSNB a body transformation program with the purpose of giving men and women a better look.



Discussing some of the salient features of Old School New Body, the first of its parts is called the F4X Lean is made for everyone and is the foundation of this training program. This part is specifically formulated for losing weight and developing a lean physique. The F4X shape part is made for toning and muscle building. The last F4X Build program is the extreme muscle building program which is best for men.



Old School New Body is a unique training protocol created by Steve Holman (the Editor in-Chief of the oldest and most popular fitness magazines: Iron Man Magazine). It’s specifically and uniquely tailored to help people reverse the results of aging since they lose the weight, shape theirs muscle, and regain their health. These strategies for youth-enhancing fitness and fat loss are really hard to find. It contains the workouts, the nutrition plans, and the action steps all into one short, simple to read, easy to understand handbook people could read and put into action in about 2-3 hours.



The Holmans have divided Old School New Body’s F4X workout into three progressive phases which are briefly described below:



F4X Lean: With this F4X Lean Meal Plan and a few body movements, body’s fat suit can be easily shed to get that desired lean figure. After this part is successfully accomplished, users can stop the program right there as their muscles will already become toned and thus weight loss can actually be seen. The last two parts are advanced phases which are totally optional.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OLD SCHOOL NEW BODY EBOOK



F4X Shape: This part is of great help to users looking to build more muscle. What’s good about building more muscle is that the intake of more food will regulate the muscle building process into burning down calories even when the body is resting.



F4X Build: Users wanting to attain that wrestler look can carry out this phase. For this, they have to follow a little more workout and diet plans than the actual first phase.



The F4X Workout mentioned in Old School New Body does not imitate some magic pill that can grant users eternal youth. This approach is specifically formulated by Steve and Becky Holman to slow down the aging process as well as attaining a lean figure. Users willing to carry out this F4X protocol should remain motivated throughout the entire process and should not ditch it in the middle or just when the results can be eventually seen. It is highly recommended for users to adhere to the program to see long-lasting and desired results.



About Old School New Body

Steve and Becky Holman have created the phenomenal Old School New Body guide especially for people in their 40s because the most redeeming quality of this program is to make them look in their 20s or 30s. Great thing about this workout is that the requirements to attain that younger phase of life again only consist of a few simple exercises and tasty diet plan.