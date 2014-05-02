Old School New Body Review by TheHealthDiaries of Steve & Becky Holman's F4X Workout Program Released

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Old School New Body – The F4X Youth Enhancing Bodyshaping System for Men and Women screams that a new body can be achieved by only working out 90 minutes per week. "Old School New Body" a guide on how to slow down the aging process with proper exercise and diet. For those who want to remove the years from their looks, taking the time to read it is a worthwhile investment. This book, "Old School New Body" is comprised of twelve chapters which are easy to read. Read on to learn more about what this book contains and can offer.



Both the authors of Old School New Body, Steve and Becky Holman are over fifty years of age and they specially designed this product for men and women over thirty five years old. This does not mean that only individuals of the mentioned age can carry out this program, anyone can try this out. Steve Holman is not just some ordinary man. He is the man behind the renowned Iron Man magazine. Thus, Steve Holman knows his stuff and people can surely trust him.



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The Holmans have divided Old School New Body’s F4X workout into three progressive phases which are briefly described below:



F4X Lean: With this F4X Lean Meal Plan and a few body movements, body’s fat suit can be easily shed to get that desired lean figure. After this part is successfully accomplished, users can stop the program right there as their muscles will already become toned and thus weight loss can actually be seen. The last two parts are advanced phases which are totally optional.



F4X Shape: This part is of great help to users looking to build more muscle. What’s good about building more muscle is that the intake of more food will regulate the muscle building process into burning down calories even when the body is resting.



F4X Build: Users wanting to attain that wrestler look can carry out this phase. For this, they have to follow a little more workout and diet plans than the actual first phase.



The F4X Workout mentioned in Old School New Body does not imitate some magic pill that can grant users eternal youth. This approach is specifically formulated by Steve and Becky Holman to slow down the aging process as well as attaining a lean figure. Users willing to carry out this F4X protocol should remain motivated throughout the entire process and should not ditch it in the middle or just when the results can be eventually seen. It is highly recommended for users to adhere to the program to see long-lasting and desired results.



About Old School New Body

Steve and Becky Holman have created the phenomenal Old School New Body guide especially for people in their 40s because the most redeeming quality of this program is to make them look in their 20s or 30s. Great thing about this workout is that the requirements to attain that younger phase of life again only consist of a few simple exercises and tasty diet plan. Positive testimonies of many satisfied customers found on the internet can easily assure that there is no program out there as effective as Old School New Body that can actually bring out that model figure in a person. Additionally, users not satisfied with their purchase are also given the authority to 100% money back guarantee within 60 days of purchase.