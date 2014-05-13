Old School New Body - Review by TheHealthDiaries Reveals the Ultimate Anti Aging F4X Workout Systemby Steve and Becky Holman Which Will Stop Aging Process

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Old School New Body, is a program that aims to help all men and women who want to reverse and slow down the adverse effects that aging has casted upon their body and health. It is a very comprehensive guide for all those who want to improve their health, encompassing several ways to lose extra weight, shape up the body and build muscle. This plan has been put together by Steve Holman and his wife Becky Holman. Steve has been the editor-in-chief of one of the most popular fitness magazines, the Iron Man, for several years which gave him direct access to plenty of tips and tricks of some of the most famous fitness trainers and experts in the industry.



New research has shown that once a person reaches the age of 40 the human body starts to age faster than the norm. A person who does not maintain the habit of taking a proper nutritious diet and regular exercise suffers an extra 6 month of aging with the passage of each year. Furthermore, almost 90% of the people aged 35 and more start losing muscle which is capable of burning off an extra 4 pound of fat.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OLD SCHOOL NEW BODY EBOOK



However, the good news is that all of this can be reversed at any point of time if the right kind of protocol is followed; a protocol like the Old School New Body. With the use of this program, not only can the rapid aging be halted but can even be slowed down, and all this can be attained without the help of harmful drugs or chemical formulas. The program requires its users to apply 5 key principles in their lives that would help regenerating the youth hormones of their bodies. The principles are as follows:



1) Avoid diets that are low on fat

2) Avoid spending long and strenuous hours at the gym

3) Adopt a positive attitude towards a challenging life

4) Rapidly increase the intake of water

5) Adopt a resistance training style for workout



After years of study and practical experience, Steve has formulated an ideal training program called the Focus4 Exercise Protocol (FX4). This is a 90-minute per week exercise plan which includes a combination of four specific exercises and has been designed specifically for those aged 35 and above. The plan works for both; men and women alike. However, such guaranteed and unbelievably effective results require a fair amount of hard work and determination. There are numerous benefits that the resulting younger looking individual would be able to enjoy from the use of this plan, for example:



- A perfectly toned and shaped body

- A faster shedding of excess weight

- A healthier and well-nourished body

- An improved social and sex life

- Comprehensive fitness and training knowledge



About http://www.oldschoolnewbody.com

As of now the Old School New Body program is available for only $15 with a 60-days money back guarantee. However, this is a limited time discount offer after the expiry of which the next 1000 copies would be available for $40 and after that for $50. Furthermore, the plan comes with several free bonuses including the Old School New Body Quick Start Plan – the workout guide, special reports called Ultimate Fat-Burning Secrets, Ultimate Muscle-Building Secrets, Ultimate Sex and Anti-Aging Secrets and Ultimate Health and Happiness Secrets, and several motivational audio interviews from John Rowley.