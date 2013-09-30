Old School New Body Review - Does F4X Training Program Work

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- People all know that with growing age their body fat increases and our muscle strength decreases. As soon as we enter 40’s, people start to look much older than their age. People tend to start losing energy, enthusiasm and passion in their life. They almost give up their hope that they can still look young and muscular.



Here is good news for all of you who are 40 or above that you can still look much younger than your age. Studies have proven that in your 40’s, you can even look younger than when you were 35. In fact users can even reverse the aging process. Now a question arises. Is this really possible or is it just a fantasy? The answer to this question is YES, it’s possible. A program named ‘Old School New Body’ by Steve and Becky Holman claims that it has been especially designed to slow down the aging process. It works for both men and women of any age i.e. 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 etc.



The program was developed by Steve and Becky Holman. They have done a commendable job by coming up with this program. The book has gained a lot of popularity online. They have helped a lot of people to overcome their disbelief that they can’t look young in their 40’s and above. It has changed our mindset about the conventional diet plans and exercises that we do to stay fit. It promises an effective anti-aging method by following the program for just few minutes in a day.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



How the program works?



People have spent hours and hours doing exercises in gym, yoga and dieting. Here is a program which guarantees people to slow down his aging process so that they look much younger by following it for just 90 minutes in a week. They have called this protocol as F4X, a short form for ‘The Focus4 Exercise Protocol’. The program works in 3 phases.



Phase 1: In Phase 1, you will become lean by losing the extra fat. You will not be doing the regular cardio exercises but F4X protocol will provide you a list of exercises and a lean meal plan.



Phase 2: Since you must have already lost some weight by now so you are ready to get in the right shape. In this phase, you will burn even more body fat which will help you getting your body in a right shape.



Phase 3: This is the last phase where you would like to build some muscles. In this phase, you will build muscles by working hard for short intervals of time. Remember that you will be building muscles by doing exercises in a right manner and by not taking any supplements. So, there is absolutely no harm on your body.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



Pros

-It requires you to do the exercises mentioned in the program for just 90 minutes in a week.



-The book helps to clear the myth that we can’t slow down our aging process. In addition to the things that we need to do to reverse the aging process, it also tells about the things that we should avoid.



-One of the best parts about this program is that it’s for everyone i.e. for men and women of any age.



-Steve and Becky have done a lot of research before putting up this program. So, it’s a result of great hard work, research and experimentation by both of them.



-The program also offers you a money back guarantee of 60 days. Although this is very rare but in case you are not satisfied with the program then you can get your money back within 60 days with no questions asked.



Cons

-You are not doing exercises for a long time but you are working hard. The program requires you to put a lot of hard work for short intervals. You may find it a little difficult to follow it in the beginning.



-Program requires you to make a little change in your exercises and eating habits. If you are reluctant to make a change then this program is not for you.



The Bottom Line:



Here is a detailed review after doing the adequate research about the program. Many people couldn’t find any other program which can claim to slow down the aging process. Majority users have seen people doing yoga, gym, dieting etc. but how many of them actually have been able to slow down their aging process. The claims made by the program have been proven by the results shown by the program. It can be now conclude that this program is definitely not a spam. Also, it won’t be wrong if people call this program a ‘magic’ that can change your life in a very short time.



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook