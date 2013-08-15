Old School New Body Review, Download and Bonus Offer - Steve and Becky Holman

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Old School New Body by Steve and Becky Holman is a unique, almost miraculous system based on science and an efficient, lost training method of a past legendary Hollywood trainer. The benefits are through the roof in terms of physical transformation, anti aging and hormonal balance.



With Old School New Body Book people can slow the aging process down and totally reshape your body to the point to where you look a decade younger than you are right now in less than 90 days. This does not involve special creams or some kind of miracle.



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Almost 90% of people over the age of 35 lose enough muscle every year to burn off an additional 4 pounds of body fat? That means you not only lose the only thing on your body that creates shape, tone, and strength—you also gain more fat every year, even if your calories stay the same.



"All of this is reversible at any age. There are specific ways to move, eat, and think that tell your brain to STOP this rapid aging process, and even SLOW IT DOWN to the point where you're aging less than a year for every year? That means you can look younger at 40 than you do at 35, or if you're like Becky and Steve, younger at 50+ than we did at 40!," says Steve Holman.



This is not fantasy talk. This does not require a boatload of anti-aging drugs, supplements, or gimmicks. And, this works for anyone, male or female, and works at any age. 35, 45, 55, 65, 75... you name it. The biology is exactly the same.



Old School New Body Review



Old School New Body is a unique training protocol created by Steve Holman (the Editor in-Chief of the oldest and most popular fitness magazines: Iron Man Magazine). Its specifically and uniquely tailored to help you reverse the results of aging since you lose the weight, shape your muscle, and regain your health. These strategies for youth-enhancing fitness and fat loss are really hard to find. It contains the workouts, the nutrition plans, and the action steps all into one short, simple to read, easy to understand handbook you could read and put into action in about 2-3 hours.



- OVER-35 men and women who want to look, feel and move years younger

- Now You Can Slow The Aging Process To A Crawl

- Quickly Sculpt The Body You’ve Always Wanted

- Plus Make It Look As If You’re Aging ‘Backwards’…

- And Do It All In Just 90 Minutes A Week.

- How Can Old School New Body Help You?



About Old School New Body Program

The Old School New Body Program has the most effective methods that make your body become young within only ninety minutes per week. It is easy to use and need no more endless time or new-age workouts. The Old School New Body indeed includes a F4X Method which has three processes to change your body.



In the first step, it will give you F4X protocol and F4X lean meal plan to make you have slight variations in movement style and nutrition. Phase Two: the Old School New Body can help you change your lifting style and nutrition plan in order to burn your fat and increase the muscle, all things will give you a F4X shape in the end. Phase Three: it may build the right shape which you want and you will be satisfied with it! Here you are in totally control and you can stop in any time if you want.



This really is the secret to the perfect body for older people: you will need to put in a lot of work to start with, although it becomes easier as you get closer to your goals. The "Old School New Body" program is here to help you and assist you through the entire process.



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