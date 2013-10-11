Old School New Body: Review Examining Becky and Steve Holman's Workout Program Released

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Old School New Body Review:

Old School New Body is also called the F4X System. The system aims at making people feel younger and younger as their age and not the opposite. One should heed the warning that this system is hard work, but it is also faster, safer and more efficient at making you look and feel younger than most other systems.



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5 Steps in Old School New Body:



Old School New Body has five main steps people need to do first before they begin with the Old School New Body exercises.



The first one is to forget about low-fat diets. People would look and feel healthier with normal diet that will better help with their body’s regeneration of hormones.The second step is to stop spinning or any cardio workout that requires long hours and focus on shorter exercises more intensely.The third step of Old School New Body is about having faith that people can still have young bodies no matter how old they are. The fourth step is about drinking more water. Simply by drinking more water will help people with burning fat and save their liver and kidney from overworking.The last step is about working out really hard but in shorter time to achieve better result.



F4X System Phases in Old School New Body:



The key system that has been highlighted in Old School New Body reviews is the F4x System exercises. People can even choose their own level of exercise. Use the first phase or Lean to lose weight. Use the second phase or Shape to add some tone and muscle and add the third phase or Build to add more muscles that will give people a look of a fitness pro with the Old School New Body program.



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Old School New Body Discount:

The original price on Old School New Body sales page is $27. Right here, right now, people can get this weight loss programs with $4+ OFF!



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook