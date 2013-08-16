Old School New Body Review - F4X Training and Workout Program by Steve and Becky Holman

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Old School New Body, this revolutionary approach to exercise is set to transform lives. his amazing program is neatly condensed in a book that has 3 phases of training. The exercise protocol is known as F4X Workout (Focus for Exercise) a well arranged intense work out plan that takes an average of 90 minutes per week to get great results. The program uses a tried and tested method of exercise and body movements that can be done by anyone. To achieve results, a user is supposed to apply maximum force during the execution. It does not encourage long exercise hours but rather a short well planned old school-style fitness program. Read this honest review to find out more about this program.



Claims from Old School New Body Team :



Guarantee 1 : They let you use this amazing program for 60 days and if you any chance fulfill your goals (fitness, weight loss or body building), they are ready to pay your money back. Just use their 60 days money back guarantee option and you get back your money. This is the kind of commitment and confidence they have on their program.



Guarantee 2 : They are ready to pay your money 100% money back if you are not happy with their service and ease of purchase. So you are totally at no risk at all buying this program.



The book is available on an introductory offer of just $27 complete with a double money guarantee in case you do not get results. The sellers of the book are very confident it will deliver results, hence the money back offer. The offer comes complete with very useful training, diet and motivational material as bonuses. Compiled by Steve and Becky Holman, themselves a living proof of the power of their system, the book advocates for a simple and proven method of age-defying work outs.



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What Will One Get After Buying Old School New Body ?



The Buyer gets FREE! F4X Quick Start Workout Guide, this free gift really loved by most of the buyers as they get to read the most essentials and user can start right away. This covers all the phases of the program which includes Lean, Shape and Build. All this can be done below 15 minutes of reading and most buyers really enjoying this quick guide.



Free access to “Burn Fat Faster!” this guide is a great resource for fat buning, nutrients and foods which can help you ripped.



Free Access to “Build More Muscle: Natural Anabolics!”. This program will tell you best nutrient to power up your pump, fruits that can help you build muscle mass, minerals which help boost growth hormone and finally the best food sources that can increase Testosterone.



Free access to Ebook, ”Keep the Drive Alive: Sex and Attraction Boosters And Anti-Aging Secrets!”



You will also get free access to Motivational and Instructional Audio Interviews from John Rowley which otherwise cost you $175.



Interview #1: Tom Venuto - Get in the best shape of your life with Tom Venuto



Interview #2: Kristi Frank - Donald Trump Only Surrounds Himself With The Best!



Interview #3: Bill Phillips - Bill Phillips Is On A Crusade To Help YouTransform YOUR Body and YOUR Life!



Interview #4: Jennifer Nicole Lee - Jennifer Nicole Lee, Author, Fitness Expert, Lifestyle Consultant, FITNESS MODEL™ and most importantly a devoted wife and mother.



Interview #5: Shawn Phillips - Shawn Phillips is Going to Show You How to Live Life at Full Strength!



So you are getting this program for pre-sale price of $27 along with amazing bonuses worth $227. What best can anyone ask for ??



The 3 Training Phases of Old School New Body



Phase 1 – Involves work outs that are meant to help users lose weight. In the process the users get to build lean muscle through the exercises and a specially designed F4X Training LEAN meal plan.



Phase 2 – This stage also known as the shape phase. It involves a slight change in the workout plan, where users get to add more lean muscle as well as burn more fat.



Phase 3 – Using the same diet and work out plans with a slight variation, users are able to build muscle just like regular body builders do.



Benefits as Per This Old School New Body Review



It offers the fastest way to lose weight, tone the muscles and develop strength.

The program does not require hours and hours of exercise. A few minutes of focused workouts will do.

The program does not advocate for extra cardiovascular exercises.

The program requires only an average of 90 min per week to work.

The results of the system are tried and tested having being picked from decades of experience in fitness matters.

Warnings from Old School New Body Team



This program is not for those who hit the gym everydy for one hour. As they claim that this program does not require that much time.



If you are not ready to work very very hard for a short period of time, then you should not consider this program. F4x System requires commitment and hard work and not for weak and people who do not wish to work hard.



Old School New Body F4 X Training Reviews



A user known as Thomas who is 47 is so excited to have finally found the program, he says before that his trainers were pushing him through punishing exercise programs with poor results. This program has definitely changed his life, he says.



Damien says he was surprised his friends told him he now looks ten years younger after following the program for only a short time.



Final Verdict in this Old School New Body Review



It is hard to find fitness and weight loss programs that actually work. The Old School New Body Program is one of those few that work simply because it follows proven methods of training. It does not advocate for overnight weight loss but rather a focused diet related wellness program that makes people stay and look younger. It does not matter the age of a person using the program, they will get results. The sooner someone starts on the program the better, to achieve their long desired fitness goals.



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