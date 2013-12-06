Old School New Body Review - Guaranteed Weight Loss Results for Both Men & Women

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Steve Holman together with his wife Becky, have created an exceptional F4X training program called the Old School New Body. Both the authors are over fifty years of age and they specially designed this product for men and women over thirty five years old. This does not mean that only individuals of the mentioned age can carry out this program, anyone can try this out. Steve Holman is not just some ordinary man. He is the man behind the renowned Iron Man magazine. Thus, Steve Holman knows his stuff and people can surely trust him.



Old School New Body is not only geared towards losing weight or building muscle, Steve and Becky Holman have made OSNB a body transformation program with the purpose of giving men and women a better look.



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Discussing some of the salient features of Old School New Body, the first of its parts is called the F4X Lean is made for everyone and is the foundation of this training program. This part is specifically formulated for losing weight and developing a lean physique. The F4X shape part is made for toning and muscle building. The last F4X Build program is the extreme muscle building program which is best for men.



Old School New Body is a unique training protocol created by Steve Holman (the Editor in-Chief of the oldest and most popular fitness magazines: Iron Man Magazine). It’s specifically and uniquely tailored to help people reverse the results of aging since they lose the weight, shape theirs muscle, and regain their health. These strategies for youth-enhancing fitness and fat loss are really hard to find. It contains the workouts, the nutrition plans, and the action steps all into one short, simple to read, easy to understand handbook people could read and put into action in about 2-3 hours.



- OVER-35 men and women who want to look, feel and move years younger

- Now People Can Slow The Aging Process To A Crawl

- Quickly Sculpt The Body People Always Wanted

- Plus Make It Look As If People Are Aging ‘Backwards’…

- And Do It All In Just 90 Minutes A Week.

- How Can Old School New Body Help People?



In Old School New Body, there are some facts related to physical exercises while the rest are going to surprise all the readers for sure. Let’s talk about the surprising steps first. First of these three steps asks all its users to forget consuming a low fat diet and don’t be careful about it at all, The main reason behind saying all that is, the people behind Old School New Body believes that fats help the body regenerate power hormones in the body hence they are supposed to be consumed and not be feared. Second, the program also stresses on drinking as much water as its users can and to be specific they should at least drink 10 ounces of water each day. As it can, alone, bring a positive change to an individual’s face and body and overall appearance in just a matter of weeks. Third, people shouldn't blame others for being overweight or look older than they already are. Instead of blaming, people should stay positive and happy because that can change a lot of things.



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The Old School New Body program for body shaping and fitness is highly motivational for the very fact that it produces rapid optimum results. The men or women who devotedly follow their appropriately chosen program have to spend just 90 minutes a week and after 90 days they realize that it was a far better achievement than they could have ever imagined. There is a great Weight-age given to focus in this method of training. In this way, one is not lead to confusion at any given point of time. Certainly, gone are those days when the desired results were a farfetched dream.



Lets move on to physical remedies that Old School New Body suggests for losing fat and stopping the aging process. First, people should stop running if they are especially doing that for losing weight and stopping the aging process. This is because running normally doesn’t help that effectively to stop the aging process and therefore there are several smarter and easier ways to exercise to do so and that’s what the final and most important step consists of.



F4X training, yes, it is the Old School resistance training system. A secret and smart system of workout plan based on different smarter exercises that an individual truly need in order to look younger, stop the aging process and lose weight to say the least. This F4X training system is undoubtedly the highlight of Old School New Body program and is a combination of four specific exercises and that should be it. This program is effective and a real time saver as one can now get an ideal body in such simple steps and in just so little time of the workout.



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Though the people behind Old School New Body have also made it very clear that this FX-4 Training isn’t for people who like to work out for hours or who likes to run their way to look younger and neither for those who are not ready to work not just hard but very hard for a shorter period of time. This revolutionary F4X Training is destined to bring a big change in the industry.



About oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is an effective anti aging and weight loss program consisting of five simple steps including the revolutionary F4X Training program.



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