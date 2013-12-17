Old School New Body: Review of Becky and Steve Holman's Workout Program Revealed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Steve and Becky Holman’s brilliant anti-aging and fitness program – Old School New Body – is specially designed for men and women over the age of 35, claiming to reverse the aging process and create a younger looking body. Once the age of 35 is crossed, fat and body weight pose a big problem to the physical appearance. Old School New Body is specifically formulated for those who are finding it hard to keep their body fit and healthy as they get older.



Old School New Body focuses on physical training as the most effective way to get the body quickly into desired shape and simultaneously, retain the youthful fitness for people of different ages. This book is based on an old fashioned but more efficient training methodology founded on the principles of hard work for lesser hours. The focus 4 exercise protocol (F4X) is inbuilt in this training methodology to produce quick and visible outcomes. There are three different phases describes in Old School New Body that can relate to people of different ages, body shapes, and fitness level. Based on that, a person can chose the appropriate phase and continue his or her workout to produce the preferred results.



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In Old School New Body, there are some facts related to physical exercises while the rest are going to surprise all the readers for sure. Let’s talk about the surprising steps first. First of these three steps asks all its users to forget consuming a low fat diet and don’t be careful about it at all, The main reason behind saying all that is, the people behind Old School New Body believes that fats help the body regenerate power hormones in the body hence they are supposed to be consumed and not be feared. Second, the program also stresses on drinking as much water as its users can and to be specific they should at least drink 10 ounces of water each day. As it can, alone, bring a positive change to an individual’s face and body and overall appearance in just a matter of weeks. Third, people shouldn't blame others for being overweight or look older than they already are. Instead of blaming, people should stay positive and happy because that can change a lot of things.



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The Old School New Body program for body shaping and fitness is highly motivational for the very fact that it produces rapid optimum results. The men or women who devotedly follow their appropriately chosen program have to spend just 90 minutes a week and after 90 days they realize that it was a far better achievement than they could have ever imagined. There is a great Weight-age given to focus in this method of training. In this way, one is not lead to confusion at any given point of time. Certainly, gone are those days when the desired results were a farfetched dream.



Lets move on to physical remedies that Old School New Body suggests for losing fat and stopping the aging process. First, people should stop running if they are especially doing that for losing weight and stopping the aging process. This is because running normally doesn’t help that effectively to stop the aging process and therefore there are several smarter and easier ways to exercise to do so and that’s what the final and most important step consists of.



About oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is an effective anti aging and weight loss program consisting of five simple steps including the revolutionary F4X Training program.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook