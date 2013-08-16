Old School New Body: Review Probing Steve and Becky Holman's Workout Program

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- “Old School New Body has rapidly turned out to be the most common fitness instruction program for older people above 35, who nonetheless want to appear and feel youthful and healthy,” says Steve. “As a man who has reached the 35 year age marker myself, I must say I was eager to review this course and see if I can make it seem like I am ‘aging in reverse’.”



The Old School New Body System was created by Steve Holman, editor of Ironman Journal and his wife Becky. The Holmans who are both above fifty, but by all accounts look several years younger, credit their youthful appearances to a wealth of anti-aging wisdom they picked up training and doing work with the world’s leading anti-aging fitness authorities. The system which is available digitally online emphasizes temporary workout routines, using “old school” training approaches most “new age” trainers do not know about.



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“Most people hunting to get in shape have presently tried using all of the new age trend diet programs and education programs, and in most instances have been woefully disappointed in the outcomes that they have attained,” says Delmonico. “In Old School New Body the Holman’s make clear that all these prolonged, grueling workout routines that we have all been told are so excellent for us will truly ramp up the aging approach and flood our bodies with dangerous free-radicals. I think a whole lot of folks are relieved to hear that doing work outs like that for long hours each and every week truly isn’t really necessary, and really should be prevented.”



The Holman’s patented exercise routine protocol is called F4X which stands for Concentrate 4 Exercising. The technique which takes a special strategy by merging distinct movements, has previously been utilized effectively by countless numbers of men and women globally.



“One of my favorite things about the Old School New Body method is it’s virtually elegant simplicity,” says Delmonico. “The F4X Protocol has a few unique phases that you use to shape your body into exactly what you want it to be. Because, the Holman’s created this for everyday folks, you do not need to be a die hard exercise nut like me to comprehend how it works and to get started. Truly, this program is ideal for men and women of any age, men and women who want to get leaner, fitter, and more youthful looking.”



In addition to the Old School New Body Handbook, buyers acquire a F4X Rapid Begin Exercise routine Guide (a condensed version which enables end users to get started in minutes without having to study through the entire method), reports on fat burning, organic anabolics, sex and attraction boosters, health and happiness secrets and techniques, and over $ 175 in free motivational and instructional audio interviews.



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About Old School New Body

Old School New Body is all about stopping low-fat diets, teaching people what exercises are really important to do, and what produces very little results, explaining the truth that age has nothing to do with how unhealthy one is, and how to maximize workout time, so people can experience more results from less time and get on to other areas of their life. People don’t have to buy low-fat foods anymore. In fact, they will learn why eating full-fat and great tasting foods can be healthy and are important to their fat loss. They will gain valuable energy back and be able to expend energy into enjoying their life when they want to enjoy it.



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