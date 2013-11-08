Old School New Body Review - Pros/Cons Does OSNB Really Work?

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Old School New Body is the latest training program designed to help men and women over the age of 35 (under 35 can use it also, no matter how old are you) get their bodies back into great shape. This is a youth-enhancing system that can help people regain vitality and strength in only a matter of weeks.



Old School New Body is simple: Say they’re doing curls. They pick a weight with which they can get about 15 repetitions, but they can only do 10. Simple. Rest 35 seconds, and then do 10 more—and so on until they complete the designated number of sets—usually four. They go all out on the last one, until they can’t get another in good form.



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Steve and Becky Holman are the people behind Old School New Body. Steve, in particular, is a former editor of Iron Man magazine, and says that his experience with athletes has taught him the secrets to anti-aging techniques that make the body stronger and younger than it really is.



Old School New Body focuses on building muscle mass and using the metabolic and dietary system behind each human body to work for the body's owner, leading to weight loss, larger muscles, and an overall younger look and feel. The Old School New Body System chucks the low fat diet that most diet programs espouse, since less fat also deprives the body of the ability to synthesize the hormones that would help make workouts more efficient. Old School New Body uses cardiovascular exercises, which will tone the body as well as burn fat efficiently at around an hour and a half each week.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



The three-phase diet plan consists of focusing on weight loss; and then shaping and sculpting the body by changing the diet and using new techniques in weight lifting; and finally, building power muscles. The idea is that fad diets often make the body age faster due to the stress involved. What Old School New Body promises to do is to dispel the myths and make the body feel and look younger.



The initial phase, or the F4X Lean, is the starting point for the entire program. In this phase, a person will understand the basic protocols that include meal and exercise plans. Typically, the F4X lean helps him to lose excess body fat and maintain his ideal weight.



After he has lost extra weight through the initial phase, he can proceed to the second stage. The F4X Shape teaches him effective steps on how he can gain lean muscles and obtain a fit body. As he goes about this phase, he should try to adjust his workout routines and diet to achieve excellent results.



In the final phase, or F4X Build, he can build additional muscles and increase his body’s frame. Here, he can expect to learn about more variations of exercises and diet that will help him to achieve such goal. The workouts may seem more challenging than the ones in the first and seconds phases; however, these are all intended to help a person to maximize the results he can gain from this program.



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook