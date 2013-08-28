Old School New Body Review: Shocking Truth Revealed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The “Old School New Body” is an excellent book by Steve and Becky Holman that describes the physical training system to be adopted for getting our body quickly into the desired shape and at the same time retain the youthful fitness for different ages of people. This book adopts the old fashioned but more effective training methodology based on the principles of hard work for lesser hours. The focus 4 exercise protocol (F4X) is inbuilt in this training methodology to produce quick results. The book describes the training program in three different phases that can cater to people of different ages, body shapes and fitness level. The person can chose the appropriate phase and resume his or her workout to produce the desired results.



Old School New Body Review



- Look younger and fitter

This book suggests program that helps you to look younger and fitter. In today’s busy environment this is a great discovery for those who have little time to help get their body into proper shape along with the fitness to survive a day long ordeal. As young people tend to grow older they are burdened with more and more responsibilities and as a result of which their body struggles to keep pace with their thoughts and actions.



They get so busy in their daily schedule that they are driven to exhaustion by the end of week. There is little energy left to have fun with their loved ones. So, no doubt that this book is a great fascination for middle and upper aged men and women. It shows exactly how the body can get into the finest health in the shortest time. The middle and upper aged men and women felt that they are now beginning to enjoy doing those things that they were deprived of when they were young.



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- Able to eat at will

People who are fat prefer to be on a low-fat diet in order to maintain, if not reduce their weight and People who are thin prefer full-fat diet to increase their weight. But little do we hear that such a diet has made any desired impact whatsoever on their body weight. Diet alone is insufficient to bring about any desired change in one’s body weight. It is only when it is complemented with appropriate workout that people start noticing the desired changes. Now after having read this book and having committed to unfailingly follow the appropriate workout program, people will lose these preferences and will tend to eat all kinds of food. The fat people now no longer need to starve themselves and still be able to get their ideal body shape along with the kind of fitness that could keep them alert and active all day long. People will appreciate that they have the choice to do those exercises that will give maximum results and ignore those exercises that generate minimum results.



- Rapid optimum results

This program for body shaping and fitness is highly motivational for the very fact that it produces rapid optimum results. The men or women who devotedly follow their appropriately chosen program have to spend just 90 minutes a week and after 90 days they realize that it was a far better achievement than they could have ever imagined. There is great Weightage given to focus in this method of training. In this way one is not lead to confusion at any given point of time. Gone are those days when the desired results were a far fetched dream.



It is excellent for those teenagers who have to study intensely for years together in order to grab the best degrees that would propel them to a great career ahead. During these days of studying if the mind is not supported by a fit and healthy body there are chances of missed exams due to ill health. So if one is equipped with the diet and a quick program schedule of workout one can do wonders in academics as well as gain a shapely body much to your competitors envy. More so the quick workout sessions are beneficial because it produces minimum free radicals—cells that depend on other cells for energy—that can be easily disposed off by our body and prevent damage to our body cells and induce ageing.



- Money back guarantee

For those who believe that they get proper returns for every penny spent this is a great deal. The trainee who buys this book and is not satisfied with the results after 60 days is entitled to claim 100% money back. This goes to show the tremendous confidence this book generates in the mind of its readers. The inspiration and enthusiasm generated by the audio interviews of celebrity trainers like Tom Venuto and Kristi Frank is absolutely mind blowing.



Basically the two main principles of this program is commitment and hardwork. There is no substitute for these two elements. After the person achieves the desired results he can chose the appropriate phase of the training program to maintain his or her shape and fitness at all times for ever and ever.



The specialty about this book is that it is a product of profound and extensive research by Steve and Becky Holman. Their interaction and experience with the fitness experts, athletes, sportsmen and trainers reflect in the quick results that is achieved by the trainees who have undergone training program of Old School New Body. The best part about the book is that it is most competitively priced at $27. It caters to people from teenage to old age. This is a tremendous boost for those in the upper age group who can completely transform themselves and feel younger and fitter and face the upcoming challenges of old age. The tips on diet are like icing on the cake and complements well with the hard workout designed for the trainees in different phases. So waste no more time and grab this fantastic piece of art and transform yourself within no time.



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