Old School New Body Review - What a Success

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Old School New Body by Steve and Becky Holman is a unique, almost miraculous system based on science and an efficient, lost training method of a past legendary Hollywood trainer. The benefits are through the roof in terms of physical transformation, anti aging and hormonal balance.
With Old School New Body Book people can slow the aging process down and totally reshape the body to the point to where people look a decade younger than they are right now in less than 90 days. This does not involve special creams or some kind of miracle.
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Almost 90% of people over the age of 35 lose enough muscle every year to burn off an additional 4 pounds of body fat? That means people not only lose the only thing on their body that creates shape, tone, and strength—they also gain more fat every year, even if their calories stay the same.
"All of this is reversible at any age. There are specific ways to move, eat, and think that tell our brains to STOP this rapid aging process, and even SLOW IT DOWN to the point where you're aging less than a year for every year? That means you can look younger at 40 than you do at 35, or if you're like Becky and Steve, younger at 50+ than we did at 40!," says Steve Holman.
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Old School New Body teaches about how to stop low-fat diets, what exercises are really important to do, and what produces very little results, explaining the truth that age had nothing to do with how healthy a person is, and how to maximize workout time so people can experience more results from less time and get on to other areas of their life. The need to buy low-fat foods will not be required anymore. In fact, readers will learn why eating full-fat and great tasting foods can be healthy and are important to their fat loss. They will gain valuable energy back and be able to expend energy into enjoying their life when they want to enjoy it.
This is not fantasy talk. This does not require a boatload of anti-aging drugs, supplements, or gimmicks. And, this works for anyone, male or female, and works at any age. 35, 45, 55, 65, 75... just name it. The biology is exactly the same.
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Old School New Body is a unique training protocol created by Steve Holman (the Editor in-Chief of the oldest and most popular fitness magazines: Iron Man Magazine). It’s specifically and uniquely tailored to help people reverse the results of aging since they lose the weight, shape theirs muscle, and regain their health. These strategies for youth-enhancing fitness and fat loss are really hard to find. It contains the workouts, the nutrition plans, and the action steps all into one short, simple to read, easy to understand handbook people could read and put into action in about 2-3 hours.
- OVER-35 men and women who want to look, feel and move years younger
- Now People Can Slow The Aging Process To A Crawl
- Quickly Sculpt The Body People Always Wanted
- Plus Make It Look As If People Are Aging ‘Backwards’…
- And Do It All In Just 90 Minutes A Week.
- How Can Old School New Body Help People?
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About Old School New Body Program
The Old School New Body Program has the most effective methods that make body become young within only ninety minutes per week. It is easy to use and need no more endless time or new-age workouts. The Old School New Body indeed includes a F4X Method which has three processes to change the look of body.
In the first step, it will give the F4X protocol and F4X lean meal plan to make slight variations in movement style and nutrition. Phase Two: the Old School New Body can help change lifting style and nutrition plan in order to burn fat and increase the muscle, all things will give a F4X shape in the end. Phase Three: it may build the right shape which people want and they will be satisfied with it! Here they are in total control and can stop any time they want.
This really is the secret to the perfect body for older people: they will need to put in a lot of work to start with, although it becomes easier as people get closer to their goals. The "Old School New Body" program is here to help people and assist them through the entire process.
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