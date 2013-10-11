Old School New Body System Review - What Is Inside the Program?

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Old school new body is a program created by Steve Holman which is made to help people lose the weight, shape muscles and the best thing is, the program can help them reverse the effects of aging.



Old school new body is especially designed for over-35 men and women who want to look, feel and move years younger. (This program is also suitable for younger person though)



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



About Steve Holman

He is the editor-in-chief of one of the most popular fitness magazine (and also the oldest one), Iron Man Magazine. So you don't need to worry about the quality of the program as it is made by an expert in his field.



Quick Overview

The Old School new Body contains of comprehensive e-book which easy to understand, nutrition plan, and training program.



People won't find miracles pills or inefficient exercise inside the program, the key for their success is how to motivate themself to get deeply into the program and get the best result.



F4X Protocol

Steve Holman names the training program people can find inside the old school new body with F4X (Focus4 Exercise) Protocol. It contains of three phases, here they are:



* Phase One: F4X LEAN

It will show users to how to lose weight by doing the F4X Protocol with slight variations in movement style and nutrition. Users don't need to spend hours for doing cardio or running for a few miles.



* Phase Two: F4X SHAPE



Enter the second phase if users want to get more muscles. The idea of the F4X SHAPE is to change user’s lifting style and nutrition plan slightly to get ideal muscles.



* Phase Three: F4X BUILD



It is designed to teach users how to add more than 10 extra pounds of muscle on the frame.



The F4X System is definitely not for everyone. People should not join this program if they are not ready for hard work in a short time.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



60 days money back guarantee:

You don't have to worry about your investment for this program since you can ask for refund. Just forward an email your click bank purchase number inside it to refunds@clickbank.com.



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook