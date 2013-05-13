Old Trieste Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Old Trieste Restaurant announces its 50th anniversary this month. “On this special anniversary for Old Trieste Restaurant, we would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to our customers for their long-time support and wonderful friendships for the past 50 years,” says Owner and Operator Larry Tomicich.



In honor of its 50th anniversary, Old Trieste Restaurant will be offering a specialty Anniversary Menu for the month of May. Included in this specialty menu are two cocktails or two glasses of wine, fried zucchini appetizer, soup or salad with freshly baked bread, two entrees that include a combination of Medallions of Filet sautéed in mushrooms and white wine and Scampi Trieste sautéed in garlic, lemon and white wine with a side of fresh pasta topped with our famous meat sauce and finish with Tiramisu from Italy! The specialty menu is $50 in honor of 50 years.



As a person walks inside Old Trieste they are greeted by owner, Larry Tomicich. They will find a New York style atmosphere with spacious tables covered by white linens. There are softly glowing Italian sconces and chandeliers. The servers graciously await as a person enters a quiet, low key and relaxing atmosphere. There is a fully stocked bar and its beauty can be admired from the dining room. Some of the favorite classic Italian dishes featured are veal fiorentina, veal parmigiana, filet mignon, chicken livers triestina, scampi, fried calamari, and unbelievably prepared fresh fish which attract loyal clientele that insist this restaurant is the best kept secret in San Diego.



About Old “T”

Old Trieste was founded in 1963 by Ramiro ‘Tommy’ Tomicich. The restaurant is named after his birthplace, Trieste, Italy. Tommy, as most people knew him, had a no nonsense concept which he applied to his culinary expertise and his attentiveness in the dining room. He was known for enforcing a strict dress code requiring women to wear dresses and men to wear jackets and ties. As a famous story goes, a woman in a pant suit returned to her car, removed the pants to her suit and returned with the knee length coat. Tommy then seated her without a problem. In 1970, Tommy relaxed his dress code permitting dressy pant suits for women. Some of the dishes Tommy took pride in creating are chicken cannelloni, scampi, fine veal and his signature sea bass. Many famous people enjoyed dining with Tommy at Old Trieste. They include Spiro Agnew, Frank Sinatra, Regis Philbin, Anthony Quinn, Governor Pete Wilson, Orville Redenbacher, and Dr. Seuss just to name a few. Ramiro ‘Tommy’ Tomicich passed away July 3, 1998, leaving the restaurant to his son Larry, who worked by his father’s side since the age of 13. He continues to uphold the high standards his father worked so hard to achieve.



