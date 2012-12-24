OldLifeMagazine.Com Brings Vintage Editions of Life Magazines from 1930's to the Present

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- For history lovers, there is no better news than to know that OldLifeMagazine.Com is bringing back the most influential events of America. The marvelous historical records, once published in the classic era of America in the renowned news weekly ‘Life’ are now available at OldLifeMagazine.Com – where you can find a collection of original vintage life magazines.



Life Magazine was, and still is, the most sought after magazine that provided an unmatched blend of current events, culture and credible photojournalism. Its photographers were known for being in the right place at the right time, capturing images that still make waves among the readers of the historic magazine.



Now, all those who are mesmerized with the journalism of the old i.e. Life can now recollect all the old editions that came out as OldLifeMagazine.Com sells the original ‘Life’ published from 1930’s 1940’s up to the present.



As far as the condition of the old Life magazines is concerned, the owner of OldLifeMagazine.Com Mr. Chris Palmer says, “We try our absolute hardest to get the best magazines we can, and many of the issues we sell all but look brand new. It really amazes me sometimes when I go to buy them and I open a box or look on a shelf and they look like the day they were placed there so many years ago.”



He further said, “Not all of the ones we sell, of course, are like new but are in very nice shape. I have never judged magazines by the official rating method of Fine, Extra-Fine, Near-Mint and so on. I have always rated them on a scale of 1 to 10.”



He also adds that most of the customers are more comfortable with the condition of the original life magazines because most of them are just buying them for a birthday present and really don’t need to get too technical.



The website also provides a wish list for customers, in case their Life Magazine issue is out of stock. So whenever the issue is back in the stock, the customer gets a notification. Quick shipping is also available.



About Old Life Magazines

We sell old Life magazines for all those who wish to relish the memories of yesteryear. Life came to the world in 1883 and was similar to Puck and was published for 53 years as a general-interest light entertainment magazine, heavy on illustrations, jokes and social commentary. It featured some of the greatest writers, editors and cartoonists of its era, including Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell, and Harry Oliver. During its later years, this magazine offered brief capsule reviews and some great photographic prints.



