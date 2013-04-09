OldLifeMagazines.com Introduces Hinged Display Frame for Life Magazine

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- OldLifeMagazines.com, a renowned online store for old Life magazines, has recently introduced a new Easy Access Hinged Display Frame for Life Magazine. Upon its introduction, the store has also reduced the magazine’s cost from $39.95 to $34.95. Life magazines have been appreciated a lot by various generations for their coverage and photos.



A spokesperson from OldLifeMagazines.com explains the features of the display frame by quoting, “Our easy access display frame is the perfect way to both protect and show off your vintage Life magazine. It features a beautiful solid wood frame with black satin finish and a hinged door for easy access and removal for viewing. This frame protects the vintage Life magazine issues from damage due to mishandling and storage and is designed for use at home or office on coffee table, desks, walls, etc.”



The spokesperson adds, “Our Life Magazine display frame is a great way to turn a cherished memento from the week you were born into a work of art to decorate your home or office. Also, you can surprise a loved one with their Life Magazine ready for display in this beautiful frame. Gift wrapped and delivered right to their door.”



Customers can purchase old ‘Life’ magazines from OldLifeMagazines.com, a safe and secure online store. The historic magazines store ships this display frame only to the United States, via Parcel Post. The store ensures the magazines are in the best shape and look like new ones. These are the best for those who cherish the historical moments in history in the last century.



About OldLifeMagazines.com

OldLifeMagazines.com sells old and original Life magazines for all those who wish to relish the memories of yesteryear. Life came to the world in 1883 and was similar to Puck and was published for 53 years as a general-interest light entertainment magazine, heavy on illustrations, jokes and social commentary. It featured some of the greatest writers, editors and cartoonists of its era, including Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell, and Harry Oliver. During its later years, this magazine offered brief capsule reviews and some great photographic prints.



To know more, visit http://oldlifemagazine.com or call 800-923-6433