OldLifeMagazines.com Now Buying Vintage Life Magazine Issues

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- A renowned seller of the rare and old Life magazines, OldLifeMagazines.com is now offering attractive prices to those who are looking forward to sell old magazines. Irrespective of the condition of the vintage Life magazine issues, OldLifeMagazines.com offers the best prices, making it the most profitable deal for sellers.



Store owner, Mr. Chris Palmer, offers such attractive deals as his dedication to bring Life Magazine enthusiasts with their favorite issues without hassles. “For one, this life magazine should be of no use to some but to others a valuable possession. “The largest majority of LIFE collection has been built by buying from people who have contacted me and have had collections that their parents or grandparents have saved over the years.”



The unquestionable dedication of Mr. Chris Palmer has helped make OldLifeMagazines.com a store of around 20,000 original issues of LIFE at any given time. For those with enchanting memories of LIFE, these issues go back to 1930’s, 40’s, up to the very latest 2000’s, and bring back all those fragments of time with its exceptional photographs, jokes, and social commentaries. These issues cover major events such as Pearl Harbor attacks, war time reports, spaghetti bowl football game, and others.

According to Mr. Chris Palmer the quality of these vintage Life magazines is excellent. He also encourages unsatisfied customers to simply return the magazine with a money back guarantee.



About OldLifeMagazines.com

OldLifeMagazines.com sells old and original Life magazines for all those who wish to relish the memories of the yesteryears. Life came to the world in 1883 and was similar to Puck and was published for 53 years as a general-interest light entertainment magazine, heavy on illustrations, jokes and social commentary. It featured some of the greatest writers, editors and cartoonists of its era, including Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell, and Harry Oliver. During its later years, this magazine offered brief capsule reviews and some great photographic prints.



