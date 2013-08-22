OldLifeMagazines.com Now Offering Life Magazines Anniversary Issues

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- OldLifeMagazines.com has been known over the years as a seller of the old life magazines. They now offer a wide selection ranging from famous anniversary issues that feature some of the most renowned celebrities from the vintage era on the magazine cover.



Featured celebrities on these anniversary issues are American country music singer, songwriter, Wille Hugh Nelson, acclaimed French actress Nicole Murrey and Golden Globe Award winner, American actress Tuesday Weld. These vintage life magazine issues also feature the very famous social related covers featuring the 1943’s Commander in Chief of the Western Approaches and “Can We Keep Mom Home?” story cover page.



Enthusiasts of life magazines can now order these exceptional issues directly from the safe and secure website, OldLifeMagazines.com. With just a few issues in stock, readers are encouraged to place their order the soonest possible to avail of these magazine issues. The portal also guarantees clients with 1st quality and original vintage life magazines with a 100% money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers.



Old Life Magazines also stores old life magazines dating back to the 1930’s, 40’s up until the 2000’s. Although a few of the magazines from this collection looks old, you are given the assurance that they are readable. “As far as condition goes, we try our absolute hardest to get the best magazines we can and many of the issues that we sell all look brand new”, ensures the owner of OldLifeMagazines.com, “Not all of the ones we sell are like new of course, but they are all in very nice shape”.



About OldLifeMagazines.com

Old Life Magazines sells old and original life magazines for those who find the interest and passion to relish the memories of yesterday. Life opened in 1883 and was closely similar to Puck, published for 53 years as a general interest light entertainment magazine, heavy on illustration, jokes and social commentaries. They feature some of the greatest writers, editors and cartoonists of its era, including Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell and Harry Oliver. During the later years, this magazine offered brief capsule reviews and some great photographic prints.



To know more, visit http://oldlifemagazines.com/about-old-life-magazines/ or call 800-923-6433