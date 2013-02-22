OldLifeMagazines.com Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee on Its Collection of Vintage Magazines

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- OldLifeMagazine.com, providing original vintage life magazine issues from 1936-2000, has come up with a 100% money back guarantee on its collection of Vintage magazines. The store offers full money back guarantee on all their magazines if customers are not completely satisfied with the purchase.



These original life magazines are in very good condition and are great for giving gifts or keeping as a personal or family heirloom. This store has been selling Vintage magazines since 1991 and has been online since 1996.



The book store has more than 20,000+ issues in stock at any given time. The majority of this collection has been built by buying from people who have contacted the owner of the Vintage life magazine store and have had collections that their parents and grandparents have saved for over the years.



Nonetheless, the business is highly valuable for owner of OldLifeMagazine.Com Mr. Chris Palmer who says, “OldLifeMagazines.com would like to offer you the chance to experience history as it really happened. We carry original copies of LIFE Magazines from every year, month and even week they were published.”



He further added, “No matter what your area of interest, OldLifeMagazines.com can offer you an up-close look through the eyes of LIFE Magazine journalists.” The book store tries to get the best magazines and many of the issues they sell look brand new.



Old Life magazines are the most sought after magazines that provide information on culture, events and incredible photojournalism. These offers some rare historic magazines that still make waves among the readers.



About OldLifeMagazines.com

OldLifeMagazines.com sells old Life magazines for all those who wish to relish the memories of yesteryear. Life came to the world in 1883 and was similar to Puck and was published for 53 years as a general-interest light entertainment magazine, heavy on illustrations, jokes and social commentary. It featured some of the greatest writers, editors and cartoonists of its era, including Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell, and Harry Oliver. During its later years, this magazine offered brief capsule reviews and some great photographic prints.



To know more, visit http://oldlifemagazine.com